Senvion selected IMO?s T-Solid 4IPC pitch bearing for low-wind 3.4M140 EBC turbine

(PresseBox) - German turbine supplier Senvion has selected IMO?s latest T-Solid 4IPC roller-type pitch bearing for its 3.4MW low-wind model 3.4M140 EBC, featuring a 140-meter rotor diameter and Eco Blade Control technology.
With either classic or load-based individual pitch control (IPC), and both large-scale onshore and offshore turbines, individual blade pitch angles are continuously adjusted during each rotor revolution. This substantially reduces rotor blade and turbine loading, thus allowing lighter and less-expensive turbine designs and lower levelized cost of energy (LCOE). However, without adequate counter measures, the resulting much higher pitch action frequency could substantially shorten pitch-bearing life.
We are pleased that Senvion selected our new pitch bearing for the 3.4M140 EBC turbine said IMO managing director Werner Schröppel: ?For such large-scale onshore turbines T-Solid 4IPC combines two main benefits. First, it eliminates ring-separation and edge loading that is inherent to large-diameter conventional four-point bearings. Second, replacing balls by rollers ensures that extended pitch-bearing lifetime requirements for IPC operation will indeed be met.?



Date: 10/11/2016 - 14:03
