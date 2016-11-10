Bigleaf Networks and SkySwitch Partner for VoIP Quality and Network Visibility

SkySwitch Joins Bigleaf Cloud Assurance Program for Deeper Integration With Bigleaf Real-Time SD-WAN Adaptation and Monitoring

(firmenpresse) - PORTLAND, OR and LAKELAND, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- , the Cloud-first SD-WAN service that optimizes Internet and Cloud performance by dynamically choosing the best connection and adapting QoS in real-time, today announced a partnership adding , a white-label hosted PBX and UCCaaS provider, to Bigleaf's Cloud Assurance Program.

Bigleaf's Cloud Assurance Program helps ensure that partner cloud applications achieve peak performance and mutual customers have peace of mind. Joint customers of Bigleaf and SkySwitch will enjoy enhanced voice, data, and cloud services through Bigleaf's network performance analysis and optimization.

The Cloud Assurance Program centers around Bigleaf's patent-pending Intelligent Load-Balancing and Dynamic Quality-of-Service (QoS) functionality. Bigleaf provides real-time failover and load-balancing with seamless mid-session re-routing based on ISP circuit quality. Bigleaf's unique Dynamic QoS technology prioritizes VoIP and other business-critical applications across the public Internet. These innovations provide complete control of both download and upload traffic, and work across ISP circuits with variable bandwidth like cable.

The Bigleaf Cloud Assurance Program incorporates:

Interoperability testing of QoS prioritization, load-balancing and seamless failover of the Assurance Partner's application traffic.

Network peering, where appropriate, to ensure end-to-end QoS protection.

Enhanced support for the Assurance Partner's customers through:

Bigleaf Web App visibility and reporting of latency, packet loss and jitter.

Joint support training and collaboration on troubleshooting efforts.

"We're excited to add SkySwitch to our Cloud Assurance portfolio," said Bigleaf Founder and CEO Joel Mulkey. "Combining Bigleaf with their VoIP and UC platform, their resellers can offer a joint package to end customers that provides an outstanding experience."

"When delivering voice as an over-the-top service, service providers need a sound strategy for ensuring QoS. Bigleaf's QoS prioritization and load balancing solution solves this problem." said SkySwitch President Eric Hernaez. "SkySwitch is working hard to build an ecosystem that white label resellers can leverage to optimize their success in the fast growing market for hosted PBX and UCaaS. We are very pleased to be working with Bigleaf in this regard."

Bigleaf Networks is the intelligent networking service that optimizes Internet and cloud performance by dynamically choosing the best connection based on real-time usage and diagnostics. Inspired by the natural architecture of leaves, the Bigleaf Cloud-first SD-WAN platform leverages redundant connections for optimal traffic re-routing, failover and load-sharing. The company is dedicated to providing a better Internet experience and ensuring peace of mind with simple implementation, friendly support and powerful technology. Founded in 2012, Bigleaf Networks is investor-backed, with service across North America. To learn more, visit or talk to Bigleaf at 1-888-244-3133.

SkySwitch delivers Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Back office support to our Resellers. This enables our Resellers -- communication, telecom, IT service providers -- to offer a branded, cloud-based, unified communications and collaboration service (UCCaaS) to their subscribers without the requirement to invest in or manage the platform from which the service is offered. The SkySwitch platform includes not only the infrastructure to deliver feature rich voice, video, text and fax communications, but also, all operational and business support systems necessary for a reseller to experience rapid growth and profitability.

Jeff Burchett



(503) 523-3412





More information:

http://www.bigleaf.net



PressRelease by

Bigleaf Networks

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/11/2016 - 13:05

Language: English

News-ID 499798

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Bigleaf Networks

Stadt: PORTLAND, OR and LAKELAND, FL





Number of hits: 56



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease