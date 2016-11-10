Graphite One Announces Financing

Graphite One Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GPH)(OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite One" or the "Corporation") announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") to raise gross proceeds of up to CA$812,000.

The Corporation plans to issue up to 10,150,000 units (the "Units") at a price of CA$0.08 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one full Common Share at a purchase price of CA$0.12 per Common Share and will expire on the earlier of: (a) two years from the date of issuance; and (b) in the event the Common Shares trade at a volume of C$0.21 or more on the TSXV Venture Exchange or the Toronto Stock Exchange for 10 consecutive trading days, the Corporation may, at its option, issue a press release and a notice to the Warrantholder for the expiry of the Warrants on that date that is 45 days from the press release and notice and the Warrantholder may exercise the Warrants during this 45 day period (but no later than two years from the date of issuance).

The Company may pay finders' fees to arm's-length parties in connection with the Offering.

The net proceeds of this Offering will be used for exploration and development of the Company's Graphite Creek Project and for general working capital purposes.

Closing is expected to occur on or before the end of October 2016, subject to receipt of final applicable regulatory approvals including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a restricted period that expires four months following the date of issuance.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Graphite One

GRAPHITE ONE RESOURCES INC. (TSX VENTURE: GPH)(OTCQX: GPHOF) is exploring with the intent to develop the Graphite Creek Project, USA's largest known large flake graphite deposit situated on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska about 60 miles north of Nome. The Project is progressing from the exploration to the evaluation phase. Work to date has identified a large, high grade and at-surface resource with simple geology and good mineralization continuity. The Project has the potential to produce products that will effectively compete in the high end battery market (for both electric vehicles and power storage) as well as other markets for purified graphite and graphite by-products. For more information please see .

For more information on Graphite One Resources Inc please visit the Company's website, .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts that address timing of closing the Offering, final amount raised under the Offering, receipt of regulatory approvals, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at .

