Cartier to Drill Two Targets on the East Block of the Chimo Mine Project

(firmenpresse) - VAL-D'OR, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ECR) ("Cartier") is pleased to announce that it will commence drilling on the eastern bloc of the property, situated 45 km east of Val-d'Or. The programme's objective is to explore, near surface, as defined by the eastern extension of the 5M zone.

The Chimo Mine produced 379,012 ounces of gold (Source: MRNF, DV 85-05 to 97-01) of which two thirds were extracted from the 5M zone. Drilling of the eastern extension of this zone, just before mine closure, discovered two new zones with characteristics similar to the 5M zone such as; smoky and white quartz veining with , hosted within disseminated gold mineralisation in sheared basaltic flows altered to chlorite, biotite and graphite zones.

The best results from previous drilling from the 5M zone in the East Block area include:

The length of the samples is expressed as the lengths along the core. True thickness is not yet estimated.

"New gold bearing intersections in the eastern extension of the 5M zone would add significant potential to the current value of the project " commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

The scientific and/or technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gaetan Lavalliere, P. Geo., Ph. D., and Vice President for Cartier. Mr. Lavalliere is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Contacts:
Philippe Cloutier, P.Geo.
President and CEO
819 856-0512



Investor Relations:
Relations Publiques Paradox
514 341-0408



More information:
http://www.ressourcescartier.com



Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Cartier Resources Inc.
Stadt: VAL-D'OR, QUEBEC


