Social Infrastructure Spending Strengthens Communities and Grows the Economy in Newfoundland and Labrador

(firmenpresse) - ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- The Honourable Judy Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, along with the Honourable Dwight Ball, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, today announced measures to give Canadians greater access to more affordable housing. These measures include the doubling of current funding under the Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH), supporting affordable housing for seniors and victims of family violence, and addressing repairs of existing social housing. The total amount being invested in this initiative is $48.9 million.

Federal Budget 2016 investments in affordable housing will provide targeted support to those who need it most, including in Newfoundland and Labrador, and create good jobs that help grow Canada's economy in a clean and sustainable way. The federal and provincial governments will work together to quickly deliver the new funding.

"Our Government remains committed to making significant investments in affordable housing, strengthening Canadian communities and helping create jobs and grow the middle class and those fighting hard to join it. Families, seniors and individuals are our Government's priority when it comes to building a strong foundation for a sustainable economic future." -Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Ensuring the long-term availability of safe, affordable housing for those most in need is a priority for the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. Today's funding announcement will serve to improve the housing stock for people who require it, and will provide a significant economic stimulus to cultivate a stronger, more prosperous society." - Dwight Ball, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

"This major housing infrastructure investment is critical to our province. We are pleased to partner with our federal counterparts and this agreement demonstrates commitment from both levels of government to help address housing issues." - Sherry Gambin-Walsh, Minister Children, Seniors and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation.

Measures over the next two years to give Canadians greater access to more affordable housing include:

(i) Part of this funding will be delivered through Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada (INAC).

