Stephen T. Greenberg MD, BRAVO and CBS "The Doctors" Leader of Cosmetic Plastic Surgery, Host of "Glam Squad" and Author of Upcoming Book "Plan B" and Creator of Beauty Solutions, Signs With Agent Alan Morell, Creative Management Partners

(firmenpresse) - BEVERLY HILLS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- Announced today, Stephen T. Greenberg, MD, BRAVO and CBS "The Doctors," Creator of Beauty Solutions Skin Care Products, who has also appeared on FoxNews, NBC, featured in the New York Times, Newsday and host of his long time radio show, "Nip Tuck," signs with top Agent Alan Morell, Creative Management Partners for his television show in development "Glam Squad" and upcoming book "Plan B" (working title) and continued appearances on Network Broadcast as well as his line of Commercial Products for licensing.

Said Stephen T. Greenberg, MD: "I was done wasting time on people who did not produce results for me. Alan takes a special hands-on personal interest approach, knowing all the publishers and network decision makers and is a respected expert in this sector to represent my Literary, Broadcast and Product launch interest."

Said Agent Alan Morell: "Stephen T. Greenberg, MD, Chief Medical, Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery, is a nationally renowned Cosmetic Plastic Surgeon and with his already industry approved Television persona, I felt the time was right for his groundbreaking book: 'Plan B,' combining surgical and non-surgical procedures for the 'soccer mom' broad audience, that can produce amazing and significant improvements in your appearance as well as positioning Dr. Greenberg with our unscripted, soft scripted Broadcast sector, to complement his products in 2017."

Stephen T. Greenberg, MD is a nationally renowned cosmetic based in Southampton and Woodbury, , and New York. Dr. Greenberg is well known for his expertise in the field of cosmetic plastic surgery and is frequently interviewed for his knowledge on the latest cosmetic surgery techniques. He has appeared on CBS, Fox News, NBC and News12 Long Island. He has also appeared in national magazines such as Harper's Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, More, and Elle, as well as in The New York Times and Newsday. Dr. Greenberg hosts the only New York Cosmetic Surgery Radio Show every Saturday evening on K-98.3 FM, Saturday morning on 105.3 FM (PARTY) and he is often a featured speaker for women's groups, spas, health and skin care institutes. If you are seeking an outstanding plastic surgeon in the greater Long Island area, please contact us today.

Dr. Greenberg received his college and medical degrees with highest distinction from George Washington University. He then completed his surgical training at the prestigious New York Hospital-Cornell University Medical Center. He further trained in Plastic and Reconstructive surgery at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He is board certified by both the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery. Dr. Greenberg is an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). He is also an active member of the New York Regional Society of Plastic Surgeons, The Nassau County Medical Society, and the American Medical Association. Voted one of the best cosmetic surgeons on Long Island Press 2006-2014.

Dr. Stephen Greenberg is the Medical Director of New York's Premier Center for Plastic Surgery. He oversees two of the most advanced cosmetic surgical centers in the country and has locations in Manhattan and Woodbury, Long Island, New York. Dr. Greenberg offers you an aesthetically pleasing, comfortable and upscale environment for your cosmetic plastic surgery procedure. You will receive the highest quality of care throughout your experience.

Dr. Greenberg is a generous supporter of many not-for-profit institutions. He has conducted numerous events/seminars that have helped raise money for The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Metro NY, The Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Dress for Success of Nassau County and others. He was elected Plastic Surgeon of the year at the 2004 Miracle Maker's Ball, and is being honored for his philanthropic efforts by Dress for Success in 2006.

For further information, go to:

THE CREATIVE MANAGEMENT AGENCY



508-292-7900

Creative Management Partners LLC

433 North Camden Drive, 6th Floor,

Beverly Hills, Ca. 90210

PressRelease by

Creative Management Partners LLC

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/11/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 499813

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Creative Management Partners LLC

Stadt: BEVERLY HILLS, CA





Number of hits: 16



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease