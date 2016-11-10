The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Announces Election of 2017 ARM Officers, Executive Committee and Board of Directors

(firmenpresse) - WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), announced today the election of the 2017 ARM Officers, Executive Committee and Board of Directors.

"ARM leadership reflects the geographical and technological diversity of our membership," said Morrie Ruffin, managing director of ARM. "We welcome these new slates of officers, directors and executive committee members; each has demonstrated direct involvement and active participation in ARM's activities and has made vital contributions to the advancement of this sector."

ARM Officer terms are typically two years, while the ARM Board of Directors and Executive Committee are held to an annual re-election or rotation process, with nominations and approval by the ARM membership and Board.

ARM 2017 Officers:

Robert Preti - Co-Founder & President, PCT, a Caladrius Company; Senior Vice President, Manufacturing & Technical Operations and Chief Technology Officer, Caladrius Biosciences (ARM Chairman)

Matt Patterson - President & CEO, Audentes Therapeutics (ARM Vice Chairman)

Martha Rook - Head of Gene Editing and Novel Modalities, MilliporeSigma / EMD Millipore (ARM Secretary)

Rahul Aras - Co-Founder, President & CEO, Juventas Therapeutics (ARM Treasurer)

ARM 2017 Executive Committee:

Rahul Aras - Co-Founder, President & CEO, Juventas Therapeutics (also ARM Treasurer)

Eduardo Bravo - Managing Director & CEO, TiGenix

Doug Doerfler - President & CEO, MaxCyte

Karen Kozarsky - President, Vector Partners

Edward Lanphier - Founder & Chairman, Sangamo BioSciences (ARM ex-officio)

Tom Novak - Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Cellular Dynamics International / FUJIFILM

Matt Patterson - President & CEO, Audentes Therapeutics (also ARM Vice Chairman)

Robert Preti - Co-Founder & President, PCT, a Caladrius Company; Senior Vice President, Manufacturing & Technical Operations and Chief Technology Officer, Caladrius Biosciences (also ARM Chairman)

Martha Rook - Head of Gene Editing and Novel Modalities, MilliporeSigma / EMD Millipore (also ARM Secretary)

Jay Siegel - Chief Biotechnology Officer and Head, Scientific Strategy & Policy, Johnson & Johnson

David Smith - Vice President, Global Business Development, Lonza

Alexander Vos - CEO, PharmaCell

ARM 2017 Board of Directors:

Zami Aberman - Chairman & CEO, Pluristem Therapeutics

Martin Andrews - Senior Vice President, GSK Rare Disease Unit Head, GSK

Rahul Aras - Co-Founder, President & CEO, Juventas Therapeutics (also ARM Treasurer)

Nessan Bermingham - CEO, President & Founder, Intellia Therapeutics

Eduardo Bravo - Managing Director & CEO, TiGenix

Olivier Danos - Senior Vice President, Cell and Gene Therapy, Biogen

Deborah Dean - Executive Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer, MiMedx

Doug Doerfler - President & CEO, MaxCyte

Flagg Flanagan - Chairman & CEO, DiscGenics

Christian Homsy - CEO, Celyad

Andrea Hunt - Vice President, New Products TA Lead Gene Therapy, Neuroscience and Ophthalmology, Shire

Dena Ladd - Executive Director, Missouri Cures

Paul Laikind - President & CEO, ViaCyte

Edward Lanphier - Founder and Chairman, Sangamo BioSciences (ARM ex-officio)

Michael May - CEO, Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine

Gregory Naeve - Head External R&D Innovation, ImmunoOncology & Rinat Labs, San Francisco Worldwide Research & Development, Pfizer

Tim Oldham - CEO & Executive Director, Cell Therapies Pty Ltd

Matt Patterson - President & CEO, Audentes Therapeutics (also ARM Vice Chairman)

Robert Preti - Co-Founder & President, PCT, a Caladrius Company; Senior Vice President, Manufacturing & Technical Operations and Chief Technology Officer, Caladrius Biosciences (also ARM Chairman)

Byung Geon ("BG") Rhee - President, Green Cross Holdings

Isabelle Riviere - Director, Cell Therapy & Cell Engineering Facility, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Martha Rook - Head of Gene Editing and Novel Modalities, MilliporeSigma / EMD Millipore (also ARM Secretary)

Jay Siegel - Chief Biotechnology Officer and Head, Scientific Strategy & Policy, Johnson & Johnson

Donna Skerrett - Chief Medical Officer, Mesoblast Ltd

David Smith - Vice President, Global Business Development, Lonza

Keith Thompson - CEO, Cell & Gene Therapy Catapult

Phil Vanek - General Manager, Cell Therapy Technologies, GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Alexander Vos - CEO, PharmaCell

Jeffrey Walsh - Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, bluebird bio

Sue Washer - President & CEO, AGTC

Jason Wertheim - Assistant Professor of Surgery - Organ Transplantation, Department of Surgery, Institute for BioNanotechnology in Medicine, Feinberg School of Medicine and Chemistry of Life Processes Institute, Northwestern University

Claudia Zylberberg - Founder & CEO, Akron Biotech

About The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) is an international multi-stakeholder advocacy organization that promotes legislative, regulatory and reimbursement initiatives necessary to facilitate access to life-giving advances in regenerative medicine worldwide. ARM also works to increase public understanding of the field and its potential to transform human healthcare, providing business development and investor outreach services to support the growth of its member companies and research organizations. Prior to the formation of ARM in 2009, there was no advocacy organization operating in Washington, D.C. to specifically represent the interests of the companies, research institutions, investors and patient groups that comprise the entire regenerative medicine community. Today, ARM has more than 250 members and is the leading global advocacy organization in this field. To learn more about ARM or to become a member, visit .

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine



Lyndsey Scull

202 213 7086





More information:

http://www.alliancerm.org



PressRelease by

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/11/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 499817

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

Stadt: WASHINGTON, DC





Number of hits: 26



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease