Masergy and TMC Webinar Cuts Through SD-WAN Hype to Separate Myths From Reality

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- ., today announced its live webinar, "Shattering the Myths of SD-WAN." Moderator Paula Bernier, TMC executive editor, will join Masergy's Paul Ruelas, director of network product management, to discuss best SD-WAN use cases and key IT questions to ask before enterprise organizations adopt this new technology. today for this event that will take place October 18 at 2:00pm ET/11:00am PT.

The webinar is a must-attend event for CIOs/IT managers, network architects as well as partners and consultants who are considering deploying SD-WAN but are lost in the hype and conflicting vendor messages. Webinar attendees will receive useful advice in evaluating this important new technology and see how SD-WAN can be leveraged in a hybrid WAN environment. Attendees will learn:

The 3 Biggest SD-WAN Myths You've Been Told

When SD-WAN is a Fit For the Enterprise

Real-world Enterprise Networking Use Cases

"The timing for SD-WAN is perfect, but there's a tremendous amount of misinformation inhibiting decision making," Ruelas said. "This online event will help network decision makers understand if and when SD-WAN is a good fit for their enterprise."

Masergy owns and operates the largest independent Software Defined Platform in the world, delivering hybrid networking, managed security and cloud communication solutions to global enterprises. Our patented technology, customizable solutions and unmatched customer experience are why a growing number of leading organizations rely on Masergy to deliver performance beyond expectations. Learn more about and follow us on our blog , Twitter (at)Masergy, and .

