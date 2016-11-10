Hubbell Incorporated To Announce Third Quarter 2016 Results On October 25, 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
SHELTON, CT. - October 11, 2016 - Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today
announced it will release its third quarter 2016 financial results prior to the
opening of the market on Tuesday, October 25, 2016. The Company will then
webcast its Analysts' Conference Call to discuss the results at 10:00 AM ET.
The full text of the press release announcing the results will be posted on
Hubbell's corporate website. To access click on the following link:
www.hubbell.com/Financial_Information.aspx. You can also access this information
by going to www.hubbell.com and clicking on "Investor" and then "Financial
Information".
The live audio of the conference call and accompanying materials will also be
available and can be accessed by clicking on the following link
www.hubbell.com/events.aspx. You can also access this information by going to
www.hubbell.com and clicking on "Investor" and then "Events & Presentations".
Audio replays of the conference call are available in three ways:
1. Two hours after the conclusion of the original conference call by calling
(855) 859-2056 and using passcode number 90238439. The replay will remain
available until November 25, 2016 at 11:59 PM ET.
2. One hour after the call at www.hubbell.com/events.aspx or by going to
www.hubbell.com under "Investor" and then clicking on "Events &
Presentations".
3. As a Podcast 24 hours after the call at www.hubbell.com/events.aspx or by
going to www.hubbell.com under "Investor" then "Events & Presentations" and
selecting "Past Events".
Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of quality electrical and
electronic products for a broad range of non-residential and residential
construction, industrial and utility applications. With 2015 revenues of $3.4
billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United
States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton,
CT.
Contact: Steve Beers
Hubbell Incorporated
40 Waterview Drive
P.O. Box 1000
Shelton, CT 06484
(475) 882-4000
