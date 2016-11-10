Hubbell Incorporated To Announce Third Quarter 2016 Results On October 25, 2016

SHELTON, CT. - October 11, 2016 - Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today

announced it will release its third quarter 2016 financial results prior to the

opening of the market on Tuesday, October 25, 2016. The Company will then

webcast its Analysts' Conference Call to discuss the results at 10:00 AM ET.



The full text of the press release announcing the results will be posted on

Hubbell's corporate website. To access click on the following link:

www.hubbell.com/Financial_Information.aspx. You can also access this information

by going to www.hubbell.com and clicking on "Investor" and then "Financial

Information".



The live audio of the conference call and accompanying materials will also be

available and can be accessed by clicking on the following link

www.hubbell.com/events.aspx. You can also access this information by going to

www.hubbell.com and clicking on "Investor" and then "Events & Presentations".



Audio replays of the conference call are available in three ways:



1. Two hours after the conclusion of the original conference call by calling

(855) 859-2056 and using passcode number 90238439. The replay will remain

available until November 25, 2016 at 11:59 PM ET.



2. One hour after the call at www.hubbell.com/events.aspx or by going to

www.hubbell.com under "Investor" and then clicking on "Events &

Presentations".



3. As a Podcast 24 hours after the call at www.hubbell.com/events.aspx or by

going to www.hubbell.com under "Investor" then "Events & Presentations" and

selecting "Past Events".





Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of quality electrical and

electronic products for a broad range of non-residential and residential

construction, industrial and utility applications. With 2015 revenues of $3.4

billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United



States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton,

CT.



Contact: Steve Beers

Hubbell Incorporated

40 Waterview Drive

P.O. Box 1000

Shelton, CT 06484

(475) 882-4000











