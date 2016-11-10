Ratos AB: TFS acquires dermatology specialist SCIderm

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Ratos's subsidiary TFS is strengthening its market position in Germany through
the acquisition of German dermatology specialist SCIderm GmbH, an industry
leader in scientific- and medical consulting and trial execution of dermatology
studies.
TFS, an international service provider, a so-called clinical Contract Research
Organisation (CRO), which conducts clinical trials for pharmaceutical,
biotechnology and medical device companies, is strengthening its market position
in Germany through the acquisition of SCIderm. The acquisition enables TFS, who
have held a strategic partnership with SCIderm since 2014, to fully leverage on
the growing industry demands in dermatology research and integrate SCIderm to
its newly established dermatology service division. The combined companies will
have approximately 100 employees in Germany and will operate from offices in
Hamburg and Munich. SCIderm's service sales for 2015 amounted to approximately
EUR 3,5m.
"TFS acquisition of SCIderm will significantly increase our presence in
Germany, a market in which we see a strong potential going forward and where we
would look to expand our operations further. SCIderm's unique dermatology
expertise, access to patients and scientific approach to clinical programs will
leverage on TFS global capabilities and strong executional infrastructure in
conducting global pre- and post-approval trials. There is a distinct
consolidation trend in the industry, the acquisition of SCIderm being a proof of
that and a part of our growth strategy," says Dr. Montse Barceló, COO at TFS.
The acquisition is subject to approval by the relevant authorities and is
expected to be completed during the fourth quarter.
Ratos invested in TFS in 2015 with a holding of 60%. TFS has approximately 700
employees and reported service sales of EUR 52,9m and EBITDA EUR 5,1m in 2015.
For further information, please contact:
Elin Ljung, Head of Corporate Communications, +46 8 700 17 20
Dr. Montse Barceló, COO at TFS, +34 647 409 222
Financial calendar from Ratos:
Interim report January-September 2016 10 November 2016
Year-end report 2016 17 February 2017
Interim report January-March 2017 8 May 2017
Interim report January-June 2017 17 August 2017
Interim report January-September 2017 6 November 2017
Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized
Nordic companies. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to the long-term
and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make
value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 21 medium-sized
Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are Construction,
Industrials and Consumer goods/Retail. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and
has a total of approximately 16,100 employees.
Press release (pdf):
Date: 10/11/2016 - 14:05
