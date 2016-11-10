Ratos AB: TFS acquires dermatology specialist SCIderm

Ratos's subsidiary TFS is strengthening its market position in Germany through

the acquisition of German dermatology specialist SCIderm GmbH, an industry

leader in scientific- and medical consulting and trial execution of dermatology

TFS, an international service provider, a so-called clinical Contract Research

Organisation (CRO), which conducts clinical trials for pharmaceutical,

biotechnology and medical device companies, is strengthening its market position

in Germany through the acquisition of SCIderm. The acquisition enables TFS, who

have held a strategic partnership with SCIderm since 2014, to fully leverage on

the growing industry demands in dermatology research and integrate SCIderm to

its newly established dermatology service division. The combined companies will

have approximately 100 employees in Germany and will operate from offices in

Hamburg and Munich. SCIderm's service sales for 2015 amounted to approximately

"TFS acquisition of SCIderm will significantly increase our presence in

Germany, a market in which we see a strong potential going forward and where we

would look to expand our operations further. SCIderm's unique dermatology

expertise, access to patients and scientific approach to clinical programs will

leverage on TFS global capabilities and strong executional infrastructure in

conducting global pre- and post-approval trials. There is a distinct

consolidation trend in the industry, the acquisition of SCIderm being a proof of

that and a part of our growth strategy," says Dr. Montse Barceló, COO at TFS.



The acquisition is subject to approval by the relevant authorities and is

expected to be completed during the fourth quarter.



Ratos invested in TFS in 2015 with a holding of 60%. TFS has approximately 700

For further information, please contact:

Elin Ljung, Head of Corporate Communications, +46 8 700 17 20

Dr. Montse Barceló, COO at TFS, +34 647 409 222



Financial calendar from Ratos:

Interim report January-September 2016 10 November 2016

Year-end report 2016 17 February 2017

Interim report January-March 2017 8 May 2017

Interim report January-June 2017 17 August 2017

Interim report January-September 2017 6 November 2017



Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized

Nordic companies. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to the long-term

and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make

value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 21 medium-sized

Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are Construction,

Industrials and Consumer goods/Retail. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and

Press release (pdf):

