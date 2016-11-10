ADVA Optical Networking Q3 2016 Financial Results Conference Call Information

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

ADVA Optical Networking SE /

ADVA Optical Networking Q3 2016 Financial Results Conference Call Information

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ADVA Optical Networking Q3 2016 Financial Results

Conference Call Information



In conjunction with the release of its IFRS Q3 2016 financial results, ADVA

Optical Networking will host a conference call for investors at 3:00 p.m. CEST /

9:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 27, 2016.



Analysts and investors may dial in directly to participate in the call, and

download the corresponding presentation on ADVA Optical Networking's website.

Participating in the call will be ADVA Optical Networking's Chief Executive

Officer, Brian Protiva; Chief Financial Officer, Ulrich Dopfer; and Vice

President Marketing & Investor Relations, Stephan Rettenberger.



To participate directly, investors are invited to dial +49 69 22 22 29 043 or

+1 855 402 77 66, Pin Code: 500 753 32# and access the call with the name 'ADVA

Optical Networking Q3 2016 financial results.'



To download the presentation, please go to the 'conference calls' website at

least 15 minutes prior to the call, located in the 'financial results' section

of the investor relations area of ADVA Optical Networking's website at

www.advaoptical.com. The call will be archived as an audio file, which will be

posted for download on the 'conference calls' website after the call.



# # #





About ADVA Optical Networking

At ADVA Optical Networking we're creating new opportunities for tomorrow's

networks, a new vision for a connected world. Our intelligent telecommunications

hardware, software and services have been deployed by several hundred service



providers and thousands of enterprises. Over the past twenty years, our

innovative connectivity solutions have helped to drive our customers' networks

forward, helped to drive their businesses to new levels of success. We forge

close working relationships with all our customers. As your trusted partner we

ensure that we're always ready to exceed your networking expectations. For more

information on our products and our team, please visit us at:

www.advaoptical.com.



Published By:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Martinsried/Munich and Meiningen, Germany

www.advaoptical.com



For Press:

Gareth Spence

t +44 1904 699 358

public-relations(at)advaoptical.com



For Investors:

Stephan Rettenberger

t +49 89 890 665 854

investor-relations(at)advaoptical.com







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: ADVA Optical Networking SE via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.advaoptical.com



PressRelease by

ADVA Optical Networking SE

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/11/2016 - 13:59

Language: English

News-ID 499821

Character count: 3427

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ADVA Optical Networking SE

Stadt: Martinsried/Munich





Number of hits: 16



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease