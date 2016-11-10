(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
ADVA Optical Networking SE /
ADVA Optical Networking Q3 2016 Financial Results Conference Call Information
. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ADVA Optical Networking Q3 2016 Financial Results
Conference Call Information
In conjunction with the release of its IFRS Q3 2016 financial results, ADVA
Optical Networking will host a conference call for investors at 3:00 p.m. CEST /
9:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 27, 2016.
Analysts and investors may dial in directly to participate in the call, and
download the corresponding presentation on ADVA Optical Networking's website.
Participating in the call will be ADVA Optical Networking's Chief Executive
Officer, Brian Protiva; Chief Financial Officer, Ulrich Dopfer; and Vice
President Marketing & Investor Relations, Stephan Rettenberger.
To participate directly, investors are invited to dial +49 69 22 22 29 043 or
+1 855 402 77 66, Pin Code: 500 753 32# and access the call with the name 'ADVA
Optical Networking Q3 2016 financial results.'
To download the presentation, please go to the 'conference calls' website at
least 15 minutes prior to the call, located in the 'financial results' section
of the investor relations area of ADVA Optical Networking's website at
www.advaoptical.com. The call will be archived as an audio file, which will be
posted for download on the 'conference calls' website after the call.
# # #
About ADVA Optical Networking
At ADVA Optical Networking we're creating new opportunities for tomorrow's
networks, a new vision for a connected world. Our intelligent telecommunications
hardware, software and services have been deployed by several hundred service
providers and thousands of enterprises. Over the past twenty years, our
innovative connectivity solutions have helped to drive our customers' networks
forward, helped to drive their businesses to new levels of success. We forge
close working relationships with all our customers. As your trusted partner we
ensure that we're always ready to exceed your networking expectations. For more
information on our products and our team, please visit us at:
www.advaoptical.com.
Published By:
ADVA Optical Networking SE, Martinsried/Munich and Meiningen, Germany
www.advaoptical.com
For Press:
Gareth Spence
t +44 1904 699 358
public-relations(at)advaoptical.com
For Investors:
Stephan Rettenberger
t +49 89 890 665 854
investor-relations(at)advaoptical.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ADVA Optical Networking SE via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.advaoptical.com
Date: 10/11/2016 - 13:59
Language: English
News-ID 499821
Character count: 3427
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Stadt: Martinsried/Munich
Number of hits: 16
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.851
|Registriert Heute:
|12
|Registriert Gestern:
|24
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|306
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.