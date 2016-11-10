XBiotech Announces Dismissal of Class Action Lawsuit in Texas

Federal Court Grants Motion to Dismiss Assertion of Claims under Section 10(b)

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 11, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT),

developer of next-generation True Human(TM) therapeutic antibodies, today

announced that the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas granted

the Company's motion to dismiss in the 2015 securities class action lawsuit

brought against the Company and certain of its directors. In a final judgment

issued on October 7(th), 2016, the Honorable Judge Sam Sparks dismissed the

lawsuit with prejudice, meaning the plaintiff is barred from refiling the claim

(Case 1:15-CV-1083-SS).



"We are pleased with the expeditious ruling by Judge Sparks in this case," said

XBiotech Associate Counsel, Sarah Schick.



As previously disclosed, the Company and certain of its directors and officers

were also named in a class action suit filed in the Superior Court for the State

of California, Los Angeles County. On September 20, 2016, the Los Angeles court

entered an order staying the California case in deference to the Texas case.

Now that the Texas case has been dismissed, the Company intends to seek the

dismissal of the California suit.



About True Human(TM) Therapeutic Antibodies

Unlike previous generations of antibody therapies, XBiotech's True Human(TM)

antibodies are derived without modification from individuals who possess natural

immunity to certain diseases. With discovery and clinical programs across

multiple disease areas, XBiotech's True Human antibodies have the potential to

harness the body's natural immunity to fight disease with increased safety,

efficacy and tolerability.



About XBiotech

XBiotech is a fully integrated global biosciences company dedicated to



pioneering the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic

antibodies based on its True Human(TM) proprietary technology. XBiotech

currently is advancing a robust pipeline of antibody therapies to redefine the

standards of care in oncology, inflammatory conditions and infectious diseases.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, XBiotech also is leading the development of

innovative biotech manufacturing technologies designed to more rapidly, cost-

effectively and flexibly produce new therapies urgently needed by patients

worldwide. For more information, visit www.xbiotech.com.



Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including declarations

regarding management's beliefs and expectations that involve substantial risks

and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by

terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "expects,"

"plans," "contemplate," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts,"

"projects," "intend" or "continue" or the negative of such terms or other

comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain

these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent

risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions that could

cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in these

forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are subject to the

disclosures set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of certain of our SEC

filings. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance,

and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the

development of the industry in which we operate, may differ materially from the

forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking

statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this

press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements

whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the

date of this press release.



Contact

Ashley Otero

aotero(at)xbiotech.com

512-386-2930













