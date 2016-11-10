XBiotech Announces Dismissal of Class Action Lawsuit in Texas

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Federal Court Grants Motion to Dismiss Assertion of Claims under Section 10(b)
of the Securities Exchange Act
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 11, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT),
developer of next-generation True Human(TM) therapeutic antibodies, today
announced that the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas granted
the Company's motion to dismiss in the 2015 securities class action lawsuit
brought against the Company and certain of its directors. In a final judgment
issued on October 7(th), 2016, the Honorable Judge Sam Sparks dismissed the
lawsuit with prejudice, meaning the plaintiff is barred from refiling the claim
(Case 1:15-CV-1083-SS).
"We are pleased with the expeditious ruling by Judge Sparks in this case," said
XBiotech Associate Counsel, Sarah Schick.
As previously disclosed, the Company and certain of its directors and officers
were also named in a class action suit filed in the Superior Court for the State
of California, Los Angeles County. On September 20, 2016, the Los Angeles court
entered an order staying the California case in deference to the Texas case.
Now that the Texas case has been dismissed, the Company intends to seek the
dismissal of the California suit.
About True Human(TM) Therapeutic Antibodies
Unlike previous generations of antibody therapies, XBiotech's True Human(TM)
antibodies are derived without modification from individuals who possess natural
immunity to certain diseases. With discovery and clinical programs across
multiple disease areas, XBiotech's True Human antibodies have the potential to
harness the body's natural immunity to fight disease with increased safety,
efficacy and tolerability.
About XBiotech
XBiotech is a fully integrated global biosciences company dedicated to
pioneering the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic
antibodies based on its True Human(TM) proprietary technology. XBiotech
currently is advancing a robust pipeline of antibody therapies to redefine the
standards of care in oncology, inflammatory conditions and infectious diseases.
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, XBiotech also is leading the development of
innovative biotech manufacturing technologies designed to more rapidly, cost-
effectively and flexibly produce new therapies urgently needed by patients
worldwide. For more information, visit www.xbiotech.com.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including declarations
regarding management's beliefs and expectations that involve substantial risks
and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by
terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "expects,"
"plans," "contemplate," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts,"
"projects," "intend" or "continue" or the negative of such terms or other
comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain
these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent
risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions that could
cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in these
forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are subject to the
disclosures set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of certain of our SEC
filings. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance,
and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the
development of the industry in which we operate, may differ materially from the
forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking
statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this
press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the
date of this press release.
