Rock Tech Assay Results Show High-Grade Lithium Oxide at Georgia Lake Lithium Property



Vancouver, BC, Canada - October 11, 2016 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or Rock Tech) (TSX-V: RCK; Frankfurt: RJIB) is pleased to announce the initial results of prospecting grab samples taken from its 100%-owned Georgia Lake lithium property in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Northwest Ontario, Canada. These initial assay results correspond to eight (8) surface samples collected from various outcrops and boulders occurring in the Jean Lake and McVittie areas of the Georgia Lake lithium property.



Six (6) samples taken from the Jean Lake area returned grades up to 2.89% lithium oxide (Li2O). The Jean Lake area was investigated in 1956 with one deposit in the area, the Parole Lake deposit, found to contain an appreciable tonnage of high-grade material. The Parole Lake deposit has an historical resource estimate showing 1,532,235 tonnes with a grade of 1.30% Li2O contained within one pegmatite dike. The surface samples collected and analyzed are from other occurrences in this area and demonstrate the potential for the discovery of additional high grade lithium-bearing pegmatite dikes.



In addition, two (2) surface samples were collected from the McVittie area returning grades of 2.24% Li2O and 2.00% Li2O. The McVittie lithium deposit was investigated in 1955 and 1956 under the supervision of Noranda Exploration Company Limited. This work indicated the presence of a substantial tonnage of high-grade material and an initial historical resource estimate showing 236,775 tonnes with a grade of 1.03% Li2O. Due to the absence of a market for lithia concentrates at that time, no further work was completed in this area.



Rock Techs CEO, Martin Stephan, commented, We are very pleased with the results of the grab samples as they confirm the presence of high-grade lithium oxide mineralization on our Georgia Lake property in areas we have yet to focus significant attention. Rock Tech and its shareholders benefit greatly from the substantial work done on the property by past operators in the 1950s as this data helps guide, direct and increase the effectiveness of our exploration efforts. The assay results confirm that these areas warrant additional exploration investment.





Analytical results of the surface grab samples are presented in the following table:



Sample LocatioLi2O %

Number n



881001 Jean 2.82

Lake



881002 Jean 2.43

Lake



881003 Jean 2.89

Lake



881004 Jean 1.31

Lake



630263 Jean 2.35

Lake



630264 Jean 1.53

Lake



630261 McVitti2.00

e



630262 McVitti2.24

e





The surface samples were submitted to Actlabs, an ISO 9001:2008 certified analytical laboratory located in Geraldton, Ontario.



Rock Tech is the only exploration company in the Georgia Lake region with an NI 43-101 resource estimate. Further, the Company has completed metallurgical testing on a bulk sample demonstrating the ability to produce both a high-grade spodumene concentrate and battery-grade lithium carbonate (Li2CO3). The spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the Georgia Lake area were originally discovered in 1955.



The source of all historical resource estimates referenced in this news release is the Ontario Department of Mines Geological Report No. 31 titled, Geology and Lithium Deposits of Georgia Lake Area, by E.G. Pye, (1965). The Company intends to verify the historical estimates by conducting further exploration; however, as of the date of this news release, a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources.



All scientific and technical information in this news release concerning the Georgia Lake lithium property was reviewed and prepared under the supervision of Locke Goldsmith, P. Eng., P. Geo., an independent Qualified Person to Rock Tech.

About Rock Tech Lithium:

Rock Tech Lithium is an exploration company focused on acquiring and exploring properties in the field of lithium and other selected battery metals.



The Companys 100%-owned Georgia Lake lithium property, located northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario, has an NI 43-101 compliant indicated resource estimate of 3.19 million tonnes grading 1.10% lithium oxide in addition to an inferred resource estimate of 6.31 million tonnes grading 1.00% lithium oxide.



On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,



"Martin Stephan"

Martin Stephan

Director, Chief Executive Officer



For further information, please contact:



Brad Barnett

Chief Financial Officer

Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

1021 West Hastings Street, Suite 900

Vancouver, B.C., V6E 0C3

Telephone: (604) 558-5123

Facsimile: (604) 670-0033

Email: bbarnett(at)rocktechlithium.com



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forwardlooking statements". Forwardlooking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forwardlooking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forwardlooking statements.







Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

