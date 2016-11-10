NeutriSci Adds Another Canadian Distributor With Winks Convenience -- Division of Mac's



Vancouver, British Columbia - October 11, 2016 - NeutriSci International Inc. (the "Company" or "NeutriSci") (TSX-V: NU) (FRANKFURT: 1N9) the innovator and pioneer behind neuenergy®, announces its latest distribution agreement with Winks Convenience stores.



Winks is an affiliate retail banner program developed by Macs Convenience Stores Inc. for independent convenience stores in Western Canada. Since its beginning in 2003, there are now over 600 Winks members in Western Canada and 150 in Ontario. Winks was developed to assist independent operators that are motivated to grow their business, Winks is a comprehensive program that balances the needs of the independent operator, the suppliers and the distributors.



Alimentation Couche-Tard, the largest convenience store operator in Canada operates the Winks program with such additional operating banners as Couche-Tard and Mac's here in Canada, the American market is predominately run under the trademark of Circle K. The average store size is 3,000 square feet. There is a network of 5,906 convenience stores, 4,122 of which include gas pumps located in 11 large geographic markets across North America. More than 52,000 people are employed through the Alimentation Couche-Tard retail convenience network and service centers.



NeutriSci President Mr. Glen Rehman stated, "neuenergy® has steadily gained retail traction and consumer demand over the past 12 months. This most recent distribution agreement further expands locations across Canada were neuenergy® can be purchased. neuenergy® is now available in convenience stores, grocery and specialty retailers across Canada. These diverse channels provide consumers local choices when purchasing neuenergy®, thus driving sales and increased revenue.

neuenergy® is a revolutionary energy tab designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity with no sugar, no calories and no crash associated with typical energy products.





To find out more about neuenergy®, please visit www.getneuenergy.com.



About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci is currently focussed on building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for neuenergy®, the Companys natural energy and focus supplement that has at its core, the beneficial effects of blueberries.



neuenergy® contains a unique patented combination of blueberries (pterostilbene) and naturally derived caffeine, and is a revolutionary energy tab designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity with no sugar, no calories and no crash associated with typical energy products. To find out more about neuenergy®, please visit www.getneuenergy.com.



