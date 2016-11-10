CSE: 2016-1007 - Reinstatement - NetCents Technology Inc. (NC)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- Effective immediately the shares of NetCents Technology Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.

