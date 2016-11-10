IGEL Names Gotham Technology Group a Platinum Partner

Gotham Technology Group Elevated to Top Level of the New IGEL Partner Program

(firmenpresse) - MONTVALE, NJ and SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- , a leading technology solutions provider in the Northeastern United States, and , a world leader in the delivery of powerful workspace management software, IGEL OS-powered thin clients, zero clients and all-in-one thin client solutions, today announced that Gotham Technology Group has been named a Platinum member of the new IGEL Partner Program. The new distinction coincides with the release of IGEL's new Partner Program, which has been designed to help channel partners capitalize on the thin client and workspace management software market to create new opportunities to grow their business more quickly and profitably.

"We are pleased to recognize Gotham as a Platinum member of the IGEL partner ecosystem," said Jed Ayres, President and CEO, IGEL North America. "With an innovative approach to endpoint management, Gotham is a trusted advisor for organizations in the United States that want to optimize their endpoint infrastructure. Together we will help customers reduce power, hardware and administrative costs while simplifying endpoint security and control."

"We are very excited about being named an IGEL Platinum partner," said Ira Silverman, CEO, Gotham Technology Group. "Gotham is committed to providing our customers innovative access solutions that simplify management and lower overall costs. This program will enhance our ability to include IGEL in those solutions."

The newly enhanced IGEL Partner Program gives program members exclusive access to the resources that drive both hardware and software business, create new opportunities, fuel revenue growth and close deals faster. The new program's Platinum level gives members exclusive inclusion in the IGEL Platinum Partner Council, "first look" previews of IGEL NDA roadmaps, back end rebates, deal registration and protection and preferential disbursement of leads. Members also receive IGEL-delivered technical and sales enablement training, joint marketing support, and direct access to customer care, inside sales and support for technical inquiries. Program members additionally have access to beta programs for customers, and receive demo equipment and deep discounts for NFR equipment and licenses as well as the ability to increase margins based on tier partner levels and participation in deal registration.

The new IGEL Partner Program is effective October 1, 2016. For more information on how to join, please visit: .

Gotham Technology Group, LLC is a technology solutions provider that specializes in innovative infrastructure solutions. We build agile solutions that enhance the business value of our clients' technology investments by delivering IT as a service. We enable secure access to applications, from any location, at any time, on any device.

With sales offices in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, we serve clients based throughout the northeastern United States; and deliver goods and services across the globe. For more information, visit or follow us on Twitter at .

IGEL delivers powerful endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company's world-leading products, including the IGEL Universal Management Suite, IGEL OS-powered thin and zero clients, and all-in-one thin client solutions, deliver a smart and secure endpoint management experience that shifts granular control of thin and zero client devices from the end user to IT. This enables enterprises to remotely control all thin client devices from a single dashboard interface. With IGEL, IT teams can do more with less, lower their total cost of ownership and operation, and future-proof their organization. IGEL has 10 offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit .

