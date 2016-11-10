Media Advisory: Minister Bains to Speak at Public Policy Forum's Canada Growth Summit

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will attend the .

The Minister will participate in a discussion about the Government of Canada's with the Honourable John Manley, President and CEO of the Business Council of Canada. Minister Bains will compare notes with Mr. Manley about the economic conditions and challenges he faced during his tenure as minister of the same portfolio in the 1990s.

