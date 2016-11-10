Authenticity is critical to success, say 67% of social influencers who grapple for creative control from numbers-focused fashion and beauty brands

(firmenpresse) - Social influencers are at the forefront, shaping digital communications for the fashion and beauty industries, yet there remains a massive disconnect in the way influencers and brands currently work together, finds the new Fashion and Beauty Monitor report produced in association with Econsultancy.



London, United Kingdom (11 October, 2016). Fashion and Beauty Monitor, the leading digital provider of media, PR and brand contacts, today released The Voice of the Influencer research report, conducted in association with Econsultancy. The report considers the characteristics and motivations of influencers, assessing trends theyre observing through their brand collaborations, gaining detailed insight into what matters most and how they like to work.



Backed by independent research, in the shape of an online survey of highly targeted, specialist fashion and beauty influencers, the findings offer valuable learning points for brands, highlighting how to establish a relationship of trust with influencers moving forward.



Key findings from the report include:

1. Instagram is the channel of choice for 74% of fashion and beauty influencers

2. More than half of influencers (55%) agree that identifying, contacting and engaging with a brand that is a good fit, is a difficult and time consuming task

3. 83% of influencers say sponsored posts bring the highest monetary return

4. Influencers are becoming more selective about who they work with. 60% of influencers assess brand reputation before entering a relationship

5. Almost half (47%) of influencers say that personal development and being their own brand is of utmost importance to them

6. 67% say authenticity is a critical attribute for building influence

7. 93% of influencers surveyed believe brands need to allow influencers to control the narrative of a campaign, within the agreed brief

8. 74% of influencers are frustrated that reach and numbers remain of utmost concern to brands



9. A year-long contract is worth upwards of £5,000 for 74% of influencers



For the fashion, beauty and lifestyle sectors, technology is at the heart of everything they do. For this reason digital influencers have spiralled to prominence as the face and voice of brands. It was the true impact of this voice that we set out to explore, understand and assess with this report, said Priyanka Dayal, Content Marketing Manager at Fashion and Beauty Monitor. The findings underscore a disparity that exists in the way brands currently work with influencers, and the way influencers would like to work with brands. For influencer marketing to reach its full potential, it is critical for brands to know what it takes to bridge this gap.



The influencer base surveyed for the report has been broken down into four distinct profiles, to build a bespoke picture of what each influencer group expects and needs from their brand collaborations. Overall, the data goes some way towards setting a benchmark for what influencers believe equals success in a brand collaboration, providing valuable intelligence on how fashion and beauty brands particularly can better tailor their approach and briefs.



As part of the research, we have also compared the findings to that of the Rise of the Influencers report, published by Fashion and Beauty Monitor earlier this year, to help deepen the industrys understanding of the brand-influencer narrative.



The Voice of the Influencer report marks the Fashion and Beauty Monitors continued commitment in providing all the intelligence and insights that drive the fashion and beauty industry forward.









