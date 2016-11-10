Ametherm's ACCU-Curve Interchangeable Thermistors Now Stocked at Digi-Key

(firmenpresse) - CARSON CITY, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- today announced that its ACCU-Curve interchangeable NTC thermistors are now being stocked by its valued distributor Digi-Key Electronics. The components are available worldwide via Digi-Key's online catalog at .

Ametherm's ACCU-Curve NTC thermistors deliver long-term stability and reliability for high-accuracy temperature sensing, control, and compensation in medical, industrial, and automotive applications. The devices offer interchangeability over a broad temperature range and eliminate the need to individually calibrate or provide circuit compensation for part variability.

Offering diameters of 2.4 mm and 32 AWG tinned-copper leads, the epoxy-coated devices are available in four resistance values at 25 degrees C -- 2.252 k ohm, 10 k ohm, 30 k ohm, 100 k ohm -- with tight tolerances of +/- 0.2 degrees C between 0 degrees C and 70 degrees C. The thermistors feature a dissipation constant of 1 mW/ degrees C and thermal time constant of 10 s.

"Our ACCU-Curve series NTC thermistors provide designers with faster, less-expensive alternatives to RTD probes and thermocouples -- without compromising on accuracy," said Mehdi Samii, vice president of engineering at Ametherm. "We are proud to make these benefits available to Digi-Key's customers."

ACCU-Curve series thermistors deliver the tight tolerances required for accurate temperature measurement in critical medical instrumentation and can be potted in a variety of housings for temperature compensation circuits in industrial and automotive applications.

To see an overview video on Ametherm thermistors, please . To browse or buy ACCU-Curve thermistors on the Digi-Key website, please .

Samples and production quantities of the thermistors are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks for large orders. Follow Ametherm at our company blog, .

Ametherm, headquartered in Carson City, Nevada, was founded in 1994 and specializes in thermistors for temperature sensing and inrush current limiting in industrial, automotive, AMS (avionics, military and space) and many other markets. Ametherm's devices are some of the highest rated in the industry and are available in customized versions to meet the needs of specific applications. For more information, visit or call 800-808-2434.

Digi-Key Electronics, based in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, is a global, full-service provider of both prototype/design and production quantities of electronic components, offering more than 4 million products from more than 650 quality name-brand manufacturers. With over one million products in stock and an impressive selection of online resources, Digi-Key is committed to stocking the broadest range of electronic components in the industry and providing the best service possible to its customers. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering is available at .

