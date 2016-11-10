Rollbar Launches Full-Stack Error Monitoring for Atlassian Platform, Helping Developers Deliver Error-Free Experiences, Faster

Rollbar to Demo New Solutions at Atlassian Summit, Taking Place Oct. 10-13

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- , which helps developers deploy better software, faster, announced today from that its error monitoring solution now integrates with software development tools, including JIRA Software, Bitbucket and HipChat.

Rollbar's error monitoring fits right into engineering teams' continuous delivery and deployment workflows, working alongside traditional logging and monitoring tools to provide increased confidence in every code release. Integrating Rollbar's error monitoring with Atlassian's products provides engineering teams with:

: errors grouped by root cause and linked to source code within Bitbucket.

: intelligent alerting rules configured for HipChat and JIRA.

: discover the most impactful errors with data and create issues in JIRA instantly with full contextual details and analytics.

: debug, deploy fixes and track regressions much faster when error data moves through HipChat, JIRA and Bitbucket workflows.

As a result, developers can deploy software changes more quickly and confidently.

"Affirm has been using Rollbar for the last three years -- it is a critical piece of our deployment pipeline and production infrastructure," said Mahendra Maheshwara, Manager and Technical Lead, Infrastructure Engineering at financial software company Affirm, a joint customer of Rollbar and Atlassian. "Rollbar continues to be part of our first line of defense in detecting and debugging production issues. The Rollbar team is very responsive to our needs and helps us with fast bug fixes and feature additions. We are excited about the new integrations from Rollbar and are confident that they will make us more efficient. "

"Atlassian has massive adoption with software teams, and Rollbar and Atlassian share a lot of joint customers," said Brian Rue, Chief Executive Officer at Rollbar. "They've asked us for a deeper integration between the two platforms in order to speed up error detection and resolution times, because lingering production errors can get very expensive. We're thrilled to be able to deliver that integration here at the Atlassian Summit."

"Rollbar is a great solution for companies needing insurance against application exceptions and downtime," said Bryant Lee, Head of Product Partnerships and Integrations at Atlassian. "We're excited that Rollbar is bringing a fully-integrated, end-to-end error monitoring solution to the Atlassian platform."

Customers interested in learning more about Rollbar and its integration with Atlassian products can visit the Rollbar booth during the Atlassian Summit, or visit for more information and to receive the first month free. Customers can also learn more about Rollbar solutions at the .

helps developers deploy better software, faster, with error-monitoring solutions that identify, prioritize and resolve coding errors. Rollbar works alongside a dev team's existing monitoring and logging tools to give greater coverage and insights into broken code, across the stack. Already in use at thousands of organizations, including Heroku, Twilio, Salesforce, Kayak, Blue Apron, Instacart, and Zendesk, Rollbar has won accolades for its ability to accelerate release cycles, reduce costs and improve software quality. Learn more at or follow us .

Image Available:

Michelle Faulkner





1-617-510-6998





More information:

http://www.rollbar.com



PressRelease by

Rollbar

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/11/2016 - 15:00

Language: English

News-ID 499848

Character count: 5411

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Rollbar

Stadt: SAN JOSE, CA





Number of hits: 42



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease