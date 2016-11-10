Logomark Announces Exclusive Partnership With Pelican(TM)

Pelican Drinkware Products Now Available to Logomark Clients

(firmenpresse) - TUSTIN, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- -- the industry-leading promotional products supplier -- announced an exclusive partnership with , the global leader in the design and manufacture of rugged products used by adventure seekers, law enforcement, and recreation enthusiasts around the world. The partnership gives Logomark customers access to a full line-up of Pelican's incredibly durable and functional products, beginning with steel double-wall insulated drinkware.

"When it comes to offering truly high-performance products, Pelican stands apart from the crowd," says Scott Pearson, Logomark executive vice president and chief relationship officer. "We're selective about our partners and only collaborate with those that share our values and are committed to quality and customer satisfaction. We're thrilled to offer our customers an amazing number of versatile and uncompromising Pelican products."

Current Pelican products available through Logomark include the "Traveler" line of 22-ounce and 32-ounce "slide lid" insulated tumblers, with more drinkware options coming soon. Available in three colors -- stainless steel, green and black -- the tumblers feature a spill-resistant lid and a tapered bottom to securely fit in cup holders. Double-wall vacuum insulation ensures drinks stay hot or cold, and the 18/8 food-grade steel construction resists odors and staining. Customers can personalize the drinkware with a color and location imprint or a location engraving. Additional Pelican products will be available through Logomark in the coming months.

Follow Logomark on for the latest company news and promotions. For more information, please visit

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in the design and manufacture of both high-performance protective case solutions and advanced portable lighting systems. Their products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including fire safety, law enforcement, defense/military, aerospace, entertainment, industrial and consumer. Pelican products are designed and built to last a lifetime. The company operates in 19 countries, with 28 offices and six manufacturing facilities across the globe. Pelican Products does business in EMEA as Peli Products S.L.U. For more information, visit or .

Founded in 1993, Logomark is a premier supplier of personalized gift and promotional products for the North American and global advertising specialty market. The company is a certified member of the Quality Certification Alliance, ensuring standards that deliver the highest levels of product safety. Providing more than 3,000 top-quality products in diverse categories, Logomark persistently reinvents the promotional products industry exceptional product selections, innovative solutions and unequaled customer support. Logomark offers a complete line of products, an easy-to-use mobile app, an award-winning website and is ranked 8th in product searches on the industry's leading search platform. For more information on the company's broad line of quality promotional products, please call 800-789-4438 or visit .

