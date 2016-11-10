Former US Treasury Official Trent Reasons Joins BCG in DC

Expert in Financial Policy Will Advise Two of the Firm's Fast-Growing Practices, Public Sector and Capital Markets

(firmenpresse) - WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- Trent Reasons, a former high-ranking official at the US Department of the Treasury and a Wall Street veteran, has joined as a senior member of its and Capital Markets practices, the firm announced today. He will be based in the firm's Washington, DC, office.

Reasons, who will have the title associate director, has built a distinguished career in government and the capital markets over the past two decades. From April 2012 through September 2016, he served as director of analysis at the US Department of the Treasury, advising the secretary of the Treasury, the chair of the Federal Reserve Board, the chair of the Securities Exchange Commission, and other financial regulatory leaders on various policy issues, such as housing finance, derivatives markets, money market funds, proprietary trading, securitization, and fixed-income market structure.

In addition, he led the annual production of the most comprehensive government survey of the US financial system -- the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) Annual Report -- and numerous financial stability policy initiatives on topics including cybersecurity, asset management, short-term wholesale funding, and vulnerabilities related to LIBOR and other reference rates.

Prior to serving at the Treasury, Reasons spent 15 years as a fixed-income derivatives trader and senior executive at several top-tier global investment banks in New York, including Oppenheimer & Co.; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods; Lehman Brothers; and WestLB. During that time, he led a number of highly profitable trading businesses in fixed income. He began his career as a quantitative analyst at Bankers Trust, developing innovative interest rate and credit derivative products.

Sharon Marcil, North America leader of BCG's Public Sector practice, and Charles Teschner, North America leader of the firm's Capital Markets practice, said that Reasons will support consulting teams and clients around the world. "Major public- and private-sector institutions are facing a host of challenges and opportunities stemming from new rules and regulations, new technologies, and demand-driven changes in market dynamics. Trent will bring his unique and deep expertise to help our clients navigate these tricky waters."

While at the Treasury, Reasons was the founding chair of the Systemic Risk Committee and a member of the FSOC Deputies Committee and Treasury Steering Committee. He is currently a member of the Exchequer Club of Washington, the CFA Institute, and the New York Society of Security Analysts.

He holds a bachelor of arts in economics from the University of Washington and a CFA charter.

"As the landscape for financial services continues to evolve in response to competitive, regulatory, technological, and other factors, there are many complex and challenging issues to tackle in both the public and private sectors, especially in a postcrisis world," said Reasons. "I'm excited to bring my experience and expertise in financial services, regulation, and government policy to BCG's clients."

