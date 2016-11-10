Shuttle Computer Group Announces DQ170 Slim PC, Enhanced Security for DoD, Medical, Banking Applications

(firmenpresse) - CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- ., one of the world's leading designers of small form computers, announced is new slim PC designed for applications needing extra encryption and security. It supports hardware TPM (Trusted Platform Module), an international standard for crypto-processing and Intel®'s vPRO software, which adds another layer of security.

"We take computer security and crypto-processing very seriously; we realize that there are a number of industries that need extra defense against hackers," said Marty Lash, director sales and marketing, Shuttle Computer Group. "With TPM and vPRO support, the DQ170 strengthens our place in the markets that use highly sensitive data like DoD, medical, banking, and enterprise."

The DQ170 has built-in TPM 2.0, which provides a set of random keys used to protect HDD data; it ensures that unauthorized users do not have permission to access any data. With installed Intel® Core  vPRO processor, the DQ170 can support Intel® Active Management Technology (Intel® AMT), which can remotely manage and troubleshoot the client PC system via a wire or wireless network (across different network segments) from anywhere in the world, effectively reducing the cost and manpower of on-site maintenance.

The DQ170 features a 1.3-liter slim design and body thickness of only 43mm with significantly fewer cables and no daughter board, which makes for easy assembly, enhanced thermal efficiency, and system stability due to increased airflow. It's exclusive heat pipe cooling module with smart fan design, means that smart ventilation keeps the system running quiet and cool for long term, 24/7 operation.

Systems integrators can connect with multiple peripherals via four USB2.0 ports, four USB3.0 ports, and two RS232 (one RS232 and one RS232/422/485, both support 0V/5V/12V). In addition, an adaptor can be used to convert RS232 to USB to support more devices. The DQ170 has one built-in M.2 2260 with type M and one half-size Mini PCIe slots to install a WiFi card or other compatible devices, for maximum expansion capacity.

The DQ170 is currently available; it comes with a three-year limited warranty on parts and labor.

Shuttle Computer Group is the North American subsidiary of Shuttle Inc., a publicly traded company established in 1983. Shuttle specializes in small form factor PC hardware for digital signage, point-of-sale (POS) and interactive kiosks in the retail, restaurant, food service and hospitality industries as well as motherboards and bare bones systems.

For more information, visit or call 1-888-972-1818.

Intel and Celeron are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation; HDMI is a trademark of HDMI Licensing. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

