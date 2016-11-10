       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
SpeedCast expands Pan-African coverage with the announcement of joint venture in Ghana

Houston, TX. 11 October 2016 - SpeedCast International Limited (ASX: SDA), a leading global satellite communications and network service provider, today announced that it has finalized a joint venture in Ghana, strengthening the companys commitment to provide high quality Pan-African coverage.

Under the strategic alliance, SpeedCast, which has a global reputation for the quality of its managed network services and worldwide communications network, continues to expand on its commitment to Africa and builds upon the companys existing presence in Algeria, Libya, Nigeria, Kenya and Angola. The move places the company in a prime strategic position to meet Africas growing need for high quality communication services over fiber, wireless and satellite.

The joint venture will broaden SpeedCasts service offerings, increasing reach and reinforcing the companys expansion within the continent to provide a managed network throughout Africa.

Managing Director of SpeedCast Ghana Ltd, Bill Green, stated, Based on our existing business servicing energy customers offshore in Ghana, along with the anticipated growth in the region, we are delighted to have a local partner with an already extensive oil and gas sector presence. An important part of SpeedCasts energy strategy is to anticipate oil field trends and proactively build support networks in these countries to ensure were providing our customers with world-class service and support. We are now well equipped to expand into Ghana, providing efficient, reliable and cost efficient communications services, whilst underpinning HSE on and offshore and satisfying local content laws, allowing knowledge and technology transfer to Ghanaians.



