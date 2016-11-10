IGEL Names MTM Technologies Inc. a Platinum Partner

MTM Technologies Inc. Elevated to Top Level of the New IGEL Partner Program

(firmenpresse) - STAMFORD, CT and SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- , a US based Systems Integrator and Reseller focused on Data Center, Cloud and Virtualization Solutions and , a world leader in the delivery of powerful workspace management software, IGEL OS-powered thin clients, zero clients and all-in-one thin client solutions, today announced that MTM Technologies Inc. has been named a Platinum member of the new IGEL Partner Program. The new distinction coincides with the release of IGEL's new Partner Program, which has been designed to help channel partners capitalize on the thin client and workspace management software market to create new opportunities to grow their business more quickly and profitably.

"We are pleased to recognize MTM as a Platinum member of the IGEL partner ecosystem," said Jed Ayres, President and CEO, IGEL North America. "With an innovative approach to endpoint management, MTM is a trusted advisor for organizations in the US region that want to optimize their endpoint infrastructure. Together we will help customers reduce power, hardware and administrative costs while simplifying endpoint security and control."

"We are excited to be one of IGEL's first Platinum Partners in the US," said Marcus Holloway, President and CEO, MTM Technologies Inc. "Our customers are looking for solutions to manage their endpoints as part of the end-to-end management of their virtualization environments. IGEL provides an innovative solution for driving cost and complexity from this process. We look forward to working with IGEL and collectively growing market share."

The newly enhanced IGEL Partner Program gives program members exclusive access to the resources that drive both hardware and software business, create new opportunities, fuel revenue growth and close deals faster. The new program's Platinum level gives members exclusive inclusion in the IGEL Platinum Partner Council, "first look" previews of IGEL NDA roadmaps, back end rebates, deal registration and protection and preferential disbursement of leads. Members also receive IGEL-delivered technical and sales enablement training, joint marketing support, and direct access to customer care, inside sales and support for technical inquiries. Program members additionally have access to beta programs for customers, and receive demo equipment and deep discounts for NFR equipment and licenses as well as the ability to increase margins based on tier partner levels and participation in deal registration.

The new IGEL Partner Program is effective October 1, 2016. For more information on how to join, please visit: .

MTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading national provider of next-generation IT solutions and services to Global 2000, enterprise organizations, and mid-size companies. As a national thought-leader around cloud, data center infrastructure, and mobility, MTM partners with industry-leading technology providers including Cisco, Citrix, NetApp, EMC, and Microsoft. With their highly-certified engineering and architecture teams, MTM Technologies helps customers directly align their IT goals around the business organization. Service areas include complete infrastructure managed services, technical consulting (cloud, virtualization, data center design, enterprise mobility, data management), professional IT staffing, platform design and implementation. For more information, visit us at . Also follow us on Twitter (at)MTM_INC for the latest updates.

Twitter:



Facebook:

Google+:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

IGEL delivers powerful endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company's world-leading products, including the IGEL Universal Management Suite, IGEL OS-powered thin and zero clients, and all-in-one thin client solutions, deliver a smart and secure endpoint management experience that shifts granular control of thin and zero client devices from the end user to IT. This enables enterprises to remotely control all thin client devices from a single dashboard interface. With IGEL, IT teams can do more with less, lower their total cost of ownership and operation, and future-proof their organization. IGEL has 10 offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit .

Erin Jones

Avista PR for IGEL

704-664-2170





Rosemarie Milano

SVP Finance

MTM Technologies, Inc.

(203) 975-3780





More information:

http://www.mtm.com/



PressRelease by

MTM Technologies Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/11/2016 - 15:30

Language: English

News-ID 499860

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: MTM Technologies Inc.

Stadt: STAMFORD, CT and SAN FRANCISCO, CA





Number of hits: 33



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease