Klett-Cotta introduces the publishing solution "Biblio3" as the central control tool for its publishing process

Subsidiary of Stuttgart Klett Group agrees to collaborate with Arvato Systems

Arvato Systems implements the German version of the publishing software "Biblio3"

"Biblio3" ensures ad hoc information with less effort and higher quality

After a thorough examination of the publishing programs available on the market, Klett-Cotta-Verlag decided to implement the publishing solution "Biblio3", offered by Arvato Systems exclusively on the German-speaking market, to manage its processes. The system allows central and integrated information and process management. In addition, it provides the potential to ensure ad hoc information with less effort and higher quality.

The implementation project began in August 2016 and will be carried out by a joint project team of employees from Klett-Cotta and Arvato Systems. Particular attention will be paid to the integration and synchronization of the processes and data streams with Klett-Cotta-Verlag's active publishing distribution. The integration of "Biblio3" with Klett-Verlag Group's SAP systems is another key focus. Klett-Cotta uses the Cloud version of "Biblio3", which relieves the publisher of all technical IT tasks.

Using a phase model, the introduction of the title management system, ONIX reporting functionality and product marketing, as well as the management of the manufacturing process and the publishing rights area will be put into operation step by step. Furthermore, the modules for royalty calculation and license sales will be made available for Klett-Cotta.

Dr. Andreas Falkinger, Head of Sales of Klett-Cotta, and also responsible for IT in this capacity, sees clear advantages in the use of the system: "'Biblio3' combines the management of assets and contents with the management of metadata in one application, and therefore represents an important foundation for our working processes. We promise an increase in the efficiency of our working processes through the integration. All employees will be equipped with the 'Biblio3' system, which will have a positive effect on communication and the availability of information."



Carl-Hubertus Mann, Director of Sales and Business Development Publishing at Arvato Systems: "With Klett-Cotta, we gained an innovative and versatile publisher as a customer, which we are very happy about. The versatility of the "Biblio3" publishing solution is clear in its introduction for both Klett-Cotta's book and magazine areas and for the fiction as well as textbook programs."

Arvato Systems will present the innovations of the ground-breaking publishing solution "Biblio3" at this year's Frankfurt Book Fair. Visit the Arvato booth at the Frankfurt Book Fair in Hall 4.0 Booth F10.

About "Biblio3":

"Biblio3" is a comprehensive publishing solution for managing business processes, content and metadata. Arvato Systems' publishing-savvy IT specialists guide their publishing customers through the implementation and support them after "Biblio3" goes live.

About Klett-Cotta:

The publisher Klett-Cotta publishes a book and magazine program with a wide range of topics: from literature and fantasy to general non-fiction, from history, politics and philosophy to psychotherapy, psychoanalysis, psychology and education.



As a global next-generation IT systems integrator, Arvato Systems focuses on solutions that support our customers' digital transformation.

We use the know-how and extensive technical insight of more than 3,000 employees in over 25 locations worldwide. Together with Arvato, a Bertelsmann Group company, we are able to develop complete value-added chains. The Arvato Systems team develops future-oriented solutions that make our customers more agile and competitive, while also exploring innovative business models. In addition, we integrate suitable digital processes and provide system operation and management services.

Arvato Systems offers impressive solutions with a unique combination of international IT engineering excellence, the open mindset of a global player, and the passionate commitment of our employees. We build personal business relationships with a focus on partnership with our clients. This allows us to achieve sustainable success together. IT.arvato.com

