Gibsons to Release Third Quarter 2016 Results

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- Gibson Energy Inc. ("Gibsons" or the "Company"), (TSX: GEI), announced today that it expects to release its third quarter results for the period ending September 30, 2016 on Tuesday, November 1, following market close. A conference call has also been scheduled for 7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET) on Wednesday, November 2, 2016 for interested analysts, investors, and media representatives. The conference call dial-in numbers are:

Shortly after the call, an audio archive will be posted on the Investors/News section at . The call will also be recorded and available for playback 60 minutes after the meeting end time, until March 7, 2017, using the following dial-in numbers:

About Gibsons

Gibsons is a Canadian-based midstream energy company with operations in most of the key hydrocarbon-rich basins in North America. For over 60 years, Gibsons has delivered integrated midstream solutions to customers in the oil and gas industry. With headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's North American operations include the storage, blending, processing, transportation, marketing and distribution of crude oil, liquids and refined products. The Company also provides oilfield waste and water management services. Gibsons is the second largest industrial propane distribution company in Canada operating under the Canwest Propane and Stittco Energy brands.

Gibson Energy Inc. shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit gibsons.com.

Contacts:

Gibson Energy Inc.

Tammi Price

Vice President Investor Relations

(403) 206-4212





Gibson Energy Inc.

Cam Deller

Manager, Investor Relations

(403) 776-3041





More information:

http://www.gibsons.com/



PressRelease by

Gibson Energy Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/11/2016 - 16:41

Language: English

News-ID 499873

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Gibson Energy Inc.

Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 50



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease