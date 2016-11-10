Human Resource Executive(R) Talent Acquisition Tech Conference to Spotlight Hottest Topics in Talent Acquisition Today

Industry Experts and Business Leaders to Share Latest Insights on Talent Analytics and Employer Branding and Their Role in Attracting Top Talent

(firmenpresse) - HORSHAM, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- The inaugural Human Resource Executive® today announced details of its focus on the most pressing issues facing talent acquisition professionals today -- the need to improve their use of talent analytics and employer branding. Presented by ® magazine, the premier publication focused on strategic issues in HR, the event will take place at the Austin Hilton in Texas on November 15 - 16, 2016.

Andrew McIlvaine, program chair of the conference, commented: "Talent acquisition has become much more sophisticated in recent years, providing recruiting professionals with an abundance of data that can be used to continually improve how they find, assess and hire talent. Also crucial is cultivating a strong brand and reputation that makes the company stand out and attract top candidates. The first-ever Talent Acquisition Tech Conference will explore these issues in depth, introducing attendees to the strategies and solutions that can improve how they use data in the hiring process and make their organizations be seen as an employer of choice in a competitive hiring market."

Talent analytics can provide a wealth of information to improve how companies hire -- from discovering the sources that deliver the best candidates, identifying the traits and competencies in candidates most indicative of success and ultimately improving time-to-hire and lowering cost-of-hire. But to get the greatest benefit out of talent analytics, companies must be able to understand the massive amount of data available and how it can lead to improvement.

The Talent Acquisition Tech Conference will explore this issue in an opening keynote by Kevin Wheeler, noted futurist and president of the Future of Talent Institute. During "," Wheeler will address the growing use of cutting-edge tools that make it easier to analyze passive candidates and predict whether they would succeed in an organization -- and address the transformation such capabilities introduce. In addition, , will moderate the general session, "," a panel discussion among HR and talent acquisition leaders from Amazon, CVS Health Corporation and Chevron on how they leverage data to source talent and eliminate inherent bias to build skilled, diverse workforces.

Other sessions address the crucial topic of talent analytics include:

"," in which Kyle Lagunas, principal analyst of IDC, explores the measures that matter most in a modern talent acquisition function, the current state of talent analytics in recruiting and steps organizations should take to create more data-driven recruiting.

"," showcasing how the organization developed a data-driven approach to job ad spending by using offline analytics and new programmatic job ad tools.

Just as important as the need to focus on talent analytics is creating a strong and positive employer brand that will attract candidates who share similar goals, values and mission. The Talent Acquisition Tech Conference will present several sessions exploring how companies have built effective employer brands to attract and engage top talent:

"," exploring how Republic Services uses aggressive strategies and innovative technology to promote, advertise and strengthen its online persona to attract and retain diverse talent.

"," addressing how VICE Media developed a custom-designed onboarding process that maintains its culture and empowers employs to become productive more quickly.

"," exploring how Natural Market Food Group and Advantage EZ Rent A Car implemented omni-channel recruitment marketing technology to develop their branding strategies and source, nurture and engage the right talent.

The event will conclude with the closing keynote, "." During this address, Stacy Zapar, a top employment brand expert, will draw on her experience as a consultant to companies such as Netflix, Zappos and TripAdvisor to guide attendees through the process of developing their own company's story. She will also highlight ways organizations can use technology to project their messages to attract right-fit talent eager to stay in their roles and excel.

The Talent Acquisition Tech Conference is co-located with the annual Recruiting Trends Conference. In addition to learning the latest trends and technologies in talent acquisition, attendees are encouraged to attend the . Hosted by Talent Board on the night of Tuesday, November 15, the event will honor the winners of the 2016 program and highlight best candidate-experience practices.

Registration is now open for the inaugural Talent Acquisition Tech Conference, with a pre-early bird discount of $350.00 through October 13, 2016. For additional information and to register, visit or call toll-free 1-800-727-1227.

From the producers of the HR Technology Conference and Exposition®, the world's largest event dedicated to HR technology, comes the Human Resource Executive® Talent Acquisition Tech Conference. At this new event, the world's most renowned experts and talent acquisition leaders will explore how technology is transforming the way talent is sourced, hired and brought into leading organizations. Attendees will learn how to develop strategies to attract and engage the right candidates while continually and creatively identifying new talent pools to find their next great hires. The event also includes the Talent Acquisition Tech Expo, showcasing the latest talent acquisition products and services -- providing the opportunity to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors. For more information, visit: .





