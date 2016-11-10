Consolidation in Ethnic Foods Market Could Benefit Hispanica (HISP) - SECFilings.com

(firmenpresse) - REDONDO BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- SECFilings.com, a leading financial news and information portal offering free real time public company filing alerts, announces publication of an article discussing Hispanica International Delights of America Inc. (OTC PINK: HISP) and the effect that increasing growth and acquisitions within the ethnic foods market could have on the company.

Ethnic foods are one of the fastest growing segments of the $600+ billion food and beverage industry. Sales of ethnic foods are expected to surpass $12 billion by 2018. These trends are driven by the rapidly growing ethnic populations in the United States that large multinational companies are increasingly interested in targeting. The industry has recently seen a number of high profile mergers and acquisitions as large companies and investment funds look to tap into lucrative new markets.

Hispanica represents a unique opportunity to capitalize on the growth of the ethnic food industry. The company secured a $7.5 million credit facility that will finance an acquisition strategy within the ethnic food and beverage market. As a result, the company acquired Energy Source Distributors Inc., which adds nearly $3 million in annual revenue and provides extensive distribution for its existing and future product lines. These distribution channels include more than 2,000 retail locations like 7Eleven, Safeway, Walmart, and others.

