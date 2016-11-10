(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will be at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology to announce infrastructure funding for the institution. Minister Sohi will also highlight the benefits of the Government of Canada's Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund.
