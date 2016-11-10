CloudJumper Launches Workspace as a Service Channel Partner Program as WaaS Market Projected to Reach $18.37 Billion by 2022

(firmenpresse) - GARNER, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- , a Workspace as a Service (WaaS) platform innovator for agile business IT, today announced the for managed service providers (MSPs), independent software vendors (ISVs), agents, and other IT service providers. The new CloudJumper program provides participating partners with a highly competitive, yet simple to operate and manage workspace as a service solution for the delivery of cloud desktops, hosted applications, data, and complete IT workspaces.

The CloudJumper channel program launches as industry analysts forecast significant growth opportunities in the market over the next seven years. According to recent research by Markets & Markets(1), "The global WaaS market is currently worth US$7.47 billion and projected to register a 12.10% CAGR between 2015 and 2022. This market is anticipated to reach a total global value of US$18.37 billion by the end of 2022."

CloudJumper simplifies the process of delivering workspaces as a service without the need to manage complex infrastructure, which has been a requirement in the past. CloudJumper nWorkSpace allows partners to reduce the complexity and costs of delivering WaaS by assuming the process of solution management. As a result, CloudJumper partners are able to offer an integrated workspace as a service to clients anytime, anywhere and to any computing device, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The platform's centralized deployment and management interface provides CloudJumper partners with complete control and auditability to ensure compliance with service level agreements (SLAs).

"For IT service providers looking to counter the challenges of on-premise computing solutions, CloudJumper provides a WaaS platform that eliminates the time and effort of maintaining software on thousands of employee devices, while enhancing service levels for clients," said Jim Lancaster, CTO, Sagiss. "For many customers, the solution also lowers software licensing fees, while providing unprecedented access across a wide range of computing devices, including tablets and smartphones. The solution is economical for customers while providing very respectable margins."

The CloudJumper Channel Partner program includes an all-new partner portal, with exclusive access to controls that simplify management. The portal is an industry-pioneering engagement platform for web-based quoting and ordering. Key features include partner and customer analytics and monitoring, support integration with on-demand access to existing items and the ability to open new items, financial reporting with on-demand access to detailed billing information, service discounting based on account size, pricing estimates for new accounts, onboarding support, and white label billing. The portal is complemented with sales and marketing collaterals and provides a comprehensive resource for current and future partners.

In addition to the portal, CloudJumper has also structured its channel program to include the following:

Qualification free program - no specific requirements to become a CloudJumper partner

Cloud marketing toolkit

Deal registration

Loyalty program (Sales Performance Incentive Funds (SPIFs), Marketing Development Funds (MDFs), etc.)

Rebates specific to cloud sales or deployment success

Business transformation training

Sales playbook and prospecting guide

Specialized technical training (on-line, Instructor Led Training (ILT))

Specialized sales training (face-to-face, online, and ILT)

Sales transformation consulting

Cloud-specific ROI/TCO calculator tools to be used with end-users

Demo program with trial keys

"With a 100 percent channel-focused business model, we have seen significant partner traction over the past 12 months," said Max Pruger, Chief Sales Officer for CloudJumper. "Our disruptive technology and newly introduced channel partner program paves the path for impressive revenue opportunities as interest in WaaS accelerates. We invite IT service providers to join our team and experience the advantages of working with CloudJumper, a pioneer in this space."

Founded in 2016, CloudJumper is a workspace as a service (WaaS) platform innovator for the agile business. It launches itself from the platform its sister company, nGenx built over more than 16 years as a cloud pioneer, taking its new Workspace as a Service solution to a greater height with its concurrent user model. Many of the key personnel from nGenx have also made the transition to CloudJumper. CloudJumper built its concurrent WaaS model working with strategic partners such as Microsoft, Intuit, Google, and others. Head and shoulders above the competition, the CloudJumper concurrent WaaS model provides the industry's most robust cloud desktop and provides a unique cost-savings option that focuses on both named and simultaneous users. CloudJumper markets its solutions through both white label and agency programs supported by the CloudJumper control panel, a single pane-of-glass provisioning system that provides partners with complete control over their IT environments.

(1) Markets & Markets, Growth of Global WaaS Market Shifts into High Gear with Expanding Enterprise Mobility, Expected to Reach US$18.37 billion by 2022,

