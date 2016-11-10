Vecna Attains DoD DIACAP Security Accreditation and ATO for Patient Self-Service Solution

(firmenpresse) - CAMBRIDGE, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- Today, announced its DIACAP (DoD Information Assurance Certification and Accreditation Process) Accreditation and ATO (Authorization to Operate) issued by the Department of Defense's Defense Health Agency. This latest accreditation enables DoD customers to purchase and securely use Vecna's patient check-in system on the DoD network. Vecna's patient self-service solution automates check-in procedures for medical and dental clinics, pharmacies, labs, and radiology centers. Vecna's system helps staff to optimize patient flow, reduce wait times, and increase patient satisfaction. The system interacts in real-time with the DoD's EHR and Dental Application.

"We are honored to support the Military Health System," says Bill Donnell, Vecna's VP of Government Business. "Vecna's expertise in patient self-service solutions, combined with the DoD's world-class facilities provide a secure, convenient, and reliable digital platform for enhancing patient access to care. We look forward to showcasing our very latest capabilities at the upcoming Joint Federal Pharmacy Seminar (JFPS) in Washington, DC, October 30 - November 2, 2016."

Patients use the kiosks to check-in for scheduled appointments and unscheduled visits. They can verify their demographic and insurance information, respond to satisfaction surveys, complete forms electronically, and more.

Staff members use the system to monitor patient wait times, prioritize based on individual patient needs, and manage patient flow in the facility.

Vecna has deployed and supported its patient self-service solution in over 1,000 VA, DoD, and commercial medical facilities around the world, including Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Vecna's solution has processed nearly 30 million health care self-service interactions to date.

Vecna provides innovative healthcare IT, including patient self-service, robotic telepresence and logistics solutions, to streamline operations, improve access, reduce costs, and increase patient satisfaction. Vecna delivers better technology to realize a better world for all. Learn more at .

