Zug, October 11, 2016



Sale of significant portfolio holding

Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) informs that Doughty Hanson announced that it

agreed to sell LM Wind Power, a leading manufacturer of rotor blades used in

wind turbines, to GE*. LM Wind Power is the last remaining asset in Doughty

Hanson & Co. III and PEH's largest investment on a look-trough basis.

The sale of LM Wind Power is noteworthy for PEH for several reasons: It will

have a positive effect on PEH's NAV per share; PEH will benefit from a

significant inflow of liquidity; and the risk diversification of PEH's portfolio

will improve by removing the largest exposure.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2017 subject to

regulatory approval.

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to

invest, within a simple legal and tax optimized structure, in a broadly

diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.

