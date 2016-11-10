(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Private Equity Holding AG /
Sale of significant portfolio holding
. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Ad hoc Press release
Zug, October 11, 2016
Sale of significant portfolio holding
Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) informs that Doughty Hanson announced that it
agreed to sell LM Wind Power, a leading manufacturer of rotor blades used in
wind turbines, to GE*. LM Wind Power is the last remaining asset in Doughty
Hanson & Co. III and PEH's largest investment on a look-trough basis.
The sale of LM Wind Power is noteworthy for PEH for several reasons: It will
have a positive effect on PEH's NAV per share; PEH will benefit from a
significant inflow of liquidity; and the risk diversification of PEH's portfolio
will improve by removing the largest exposure.
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2017 subject to
regulatory approval.
***
Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to
invest, within a simple legal and tax optimized structure, in a broadly
diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.
For further information, please contact:
Lara Jud, Investor Relations, lara.jud(at)peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80,
http://www.peh.ch
(*) http://www.doughtyhanson.com/private-equity/news/2016/11-10-2016.aspx
PEH - Sale of significant portfolio holding:
http://hugin.info/130308/R/2048380/765863.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Private Equity Holding AG via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.peh.ch
Date: 10/11/2016 - 18:57
Language: English
News-ID 499889
Character count: 2169
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Private Equity Holding AG
Stadt: Zug
Number of hits: 18
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.857
|Registriert Heute:
|18
|Registriert Gestern:
|24
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|268
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.