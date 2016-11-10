       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Sale of significant portfolio holding

Private Equity Holding AG
Sale of significant portfolio holding
Ad hoc Press release


Zug, October 11, 2016

Sale of significant portfolio holding
Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) informs that Doughty Hanson announced that it
agreed to sell LM Wind Power, a leading manufacturer of rotor blades used in
wind turbines, to GE*. LM Wind Power is the last remaining asset in Doughty
Hanson & Co. III and PEH's largest investment on a look-trough basis.
The sale of LM Wind Power is noteworthy for PEH for several reasons: It will
have a positive effect on PEH's NAV per share; PEH will benefit from a
significant inflow of liquidity; and the risk diversification of PEH's portfolio
will improve by removing the largest exposure.
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2017 subject to
regulatory approval.
Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to
invest, within a simple legal and tax optimized structure, in a broadly
diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.
For further information, please contact:
Lara Jud, Investor Relations, lara.jud(at)peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80,
http://www.peh.ch
(*) http://www.doughtyhanson.com/private-equity/news/2016/11-10-2016.aspx


http://www.peh.ch



Date: 10/11/2016
Language: English
