BB BIOTECH AG : BB Biotech AG with profit in the third quarter 2016

In accordance with regulations on ad hoc publicity, BB Biotech AG (ISIN

CH0038389992) is releasing the following information about its results as of

September 30, 2016.



The stabilization of the biotechnology stock market and BB Biotech's portfolio

continued in the third quarter of 2016. Based on preliminary unaudited

consolidated results, BB Biotech closed the third quarter of 2016 with a profit

of CHF 392.1 million (CHF 575.4 million loss in the corresponding period of the

previous year).



BB Biotech's share price increased 11.9% in CHF and 11.7% in EUR during the

corresponding period.



For the nine months period ended September 30, 2016 BB Biotech reports a loss of

CHF 777.8 million (CHF 141.4 million profit in the corresponding period of the

previous year).



As an investment company, the results reflect the performance of the stocks it

holds in its investment portfolio.



The interim report as of September 30, 2016 will be published on October

21, 2016.







For further information:



Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland

Tanja Chicherio, Tel. +41 44 267 67 07, tch(at)bellevue.ch



www.bbbiotech.com







Company profile



BB Biotech invests in companies in the fast growing market of biotechnology and

is one of the world's largest investors in this sector. BB Biotech is listed in

Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Its investments are focused on listed companies

that are developing and commercializing novel medical treatments and cures. BB

Biotech's investment selection process is guided by the fundamental research and



analysis of physicians and molecular biologists. Its Board of Directors has many

years of experience in industry and science.





Media Release:

http://hugin.info/130285/R/2048318/765812.pdf







More information:

http://www.bbbiotech.ch/



