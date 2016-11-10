       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


BB BIOTECH AG : BB Biotech AG with profit in the third quarter 2016

ID: 499890
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
BB BIOTECH AG /
BB BIOTECH AG : BB Biotech AG with profit in the third quarter 2016
. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In accordance with regulations on ad hoc publicity, BB Biotech AG (ISIN
CH0038389992) is releasing the following information about its results as of
September 30, 2016.

The stabilization of the biotechnology stock market and BB Biotech's portfolio
continued in the third quarter of 2016. Based on preliminary unaudited
consolidated results, BB Biotech closed the third quarter of 2016 with a profit
of CHF 392.1 million (CHF 575.4 million loss in the corresponding period of the
previous year).

BB Biotech's share price increased 11.9% in CHF and 11.7% in EUR during the
corresponding period.

For the nine months period ended September 30, 2016 BB Biotech reports a loss of
CHF 777.8 million (CHF 141.4 million profit in the corresponding period of the
previous year).

As an investment company, the results reflect the performance of the stocks it
holds in its investment portfolio.

The interim report as of September 30, 2016 will be published on October
21, 2016.



For further information:

Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland
Tanja Chicherio, Tel. +41 44 267 67 07, tch(at)bellevue.ch

www.bbbiotech.com



Company profile

BB Biotech invests in companies in the fast growing market of biotechnology and
is one of the world's largest investors in this sector. BB Biotech is listed in
Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Its investments are focused on listed companies
that are developing and commercializing novel medical treatments and cures. BB
Biotech's investment selection process is guided by the fundamental research and


analysis of physicians and molecular biologists. Its Board of Directors has many
years of experience in industry and science.


Media Release:
http://hugin.info/130285/R/2048318/765812.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: BB BIOTECH AG via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.bbbiotech.ch/



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/11/2016 - 18:11
Language: English
News-ID 499890
Character count: 2723
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: BB BIOTECH AG
Stadt: Schaffhausen


Number of hits: 15

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.857
Registriert Heute: 18
Registriert Gestern: 24
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 267


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z