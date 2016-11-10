Cambashi Expands E-Learning Offer With Manufacturing Industry Wikis

Cambashi's Manufacturing Industry Wikis Offer New Ways to Help Mobile, Connected Sellers Meet and Exceed the Expectations of Demanding Customers

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA and CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- , a leading global industry analyst and market consulting firm, today announced that it has expanded its training solution portfolio with a series of intuitive, customizable industry wikis.

The company has a ten-year history of providing self-paced, CPE-accredited, online learning to over 10,000 learners working in, or selling into, manufacturing industries.

However, the new industry wikis are specifically designed to address new mobile learning trends, by providing real-time 'in-the-field' support for staff engaged in strategic selling to their manufacturing clients.

Their content helps guide sales and service staff away from communicating solely in terms of product features, and allows them address the things that matter most to executive decision-makers -- business outcomes and solutions.

"Our cloud-based wikis reflect the needs of a new segment of learners that, because of their mobility, often don't have time for desk-based learning. Constantly-mobile, client-facing, sales and service staff demand a fundamental shift in the way our content is designed and delivered," said Rory Christian, Cambashi Training Practice Manager.

The wikis:

Present content in a consistent, familiar and interactive learning tool, so that the connected sales rep with just 15 minutes before a meeting can find a set of industry-relevant bullet points to use

Can be customized and connected to a seller company's own product and service information, enabling staff to link client 'pain points' with the appropriate solution

Retain the mobile-responsive/bite-sized/non-linear learning dynamic that make just-in-time learning so effective

Can handle continuous, real-time news and trend updates more easily than traditional material delivered under the control of a Learning Management System (LMS)

"Cambashi wikis deliver an understanding of specific industry structures, business processes, KPIs, regulations, challenges, technology trends, and so on. This gives customer-facing people the tools to engage in meaningful business discussions with key decision makers, and in turn helps them to identify how they can best support their customers' business initiatives. It makes a big difference when vendors have an understanding of their clients' business challenges, performance metrics, and the changing technology trends in the markets they serve," Christian added.

Industries served with the new wiki training solution include: aerospace, automotive, chemicals, high tech, industrial equipment and machinery, oil and gas, utilities, and logistics and distribution.

Cambashi, a leading global industry analyst and market consulting firm, prides itself on delivering compelling insights on the use of IT to address critical business issues in manufacturing, process, distribution, energy, utilities and construction industries.

Cambashi's experienced team partners with clients to clarify and validate decisions, assess trends and articulate the drivers of value that impact businesses. Cambashi tailors its services to the needs of each client to improve collaboration and profitability across an organization and is known for being highly responsive, meeting deadlines and delivering high value.

Leading global IT buyers and sellers benefit from Cambashi's industry training, primary research, and custom advisory services that guide clients to successful action.

