Play Among the Pros at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua With Exclusive PGA Tournament of Champions Golf Package

Exclusive Package Offers Guests a VIP Experience to Witness World-Class Golf in an Unparalleled Island Setting

(firmenpresse) - MAUI, HI -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua invites guests to walk in the footsteps of legends and play amongst some of the world's best golfers during the PGA Tournament of Champions golf tournament with an exclusive available January 4-8, 2017. With the introduction of the new package, guests can enjoy luxurious overnight accommodations at the Maui beach resort, VIP entry and amenities and an opportunity to share swings with the pros during this annual tournament kicking off the 2017 PGA season. With a pristine oceanfront location in Maui full of rich history and an immersive culture, The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua is among the world's best golf destinations and provides visitors with an unforgettable Hawaiian island retreat.

Home to two of the most majestic golf courses in the world -- The Plantation Course and Bay Course -- visitors have the option of two award-winning 18-hole golf experiences, each with distinct character, challenges and incredible views. The official home course of the PGA Tournament of Champions, the Plantation Course has been recognized as the best golf course in Hawaii for ten consecutive years by Golfweek. Set amid a 22,000-acre historic pineapple plantation, the Maui offers golfers a prestigious and picturesque golfing experience surrounded by swaying palm trees and a tropical ocean breeze. Located just quick golf cart ride away on the other side of DT Fleming Beach, the Bay Course has hosted over 20 professional tournaments - the most of any neighbor island course - and features the only hole to play over the ocean on Maui.

"We are proud to be the home course of the annual PGA Tournament of Champions Tournament," says Mike Kass, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua. "We are thrilled to be introducing this new stellar package for an even more elevated guest experience. Our world-class golf combined with five-star accommodations, vibrant culture, and a deep rooted history provides guests with a truly unique and authentic Hawaiian experience like no other."

Tournament of Champions Pro-Am Package includes the following:

Entry in the 18-hole All-Amateur Tournament Tuesday, January 3 on the Bay Course

Invitation for two to the Pro-Am Draw Party on Tuesday, January 3 at 6:30 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua

Entry in the 18-hole Pro-Am Tournament (team competition, three amateurs with a professional) on Wednesday, January 4, on the Plantation Course

VIP valet parking on Wednesday, January 4 for the Pro-Am Tournament

Pro-Am hospitality for two (breakfast and lunch buffet from 6 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

Invitation for two to the Awards Reception

Use of the Kapalua Golf Academy throughout the tournament week for the Pro-Am participant

Access for two to The Plantation House restaurant, Thursday - Sunday (food and beverage available for purchase)

Tournament gift package and team photo

Exclusive Pro-Am Skybox Access

Access for two to private skybox seating on the 18th Green of The Plantation Course for January 5-8 (with beer and wine).

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua is pleased to offer this package including seven nights, the Pro-Am Package with Skybox Access, Daily Buffet Breakfast for two at The Terrace restaurant and a $500 hotel credit in the following room categories:

Deluxe Ocean View - $13,620

Garden View Suite - $13,680

Residential Garden View Suite - $13,770

Ocean View Suite - $14,955

Residential Ocean View Suite - $15,275

Ocean Front Suite - $16,675

Residential Ocean Front Suite - $17,102

Only a limited number of Pro-Am packages are available. To reserve yours today, please contact Heather Lawrence at (301) 469-0476 or .

Rates are per room, per night. Rates are subject to taxes of 13.416%, which includes 9.25% Accommodation tax and the Hawaii General Excise tax of 4.166%. Taxes are subject to change without notice. All rates are subject to availability and may change without notice.

The daily resort fee of $35 (plus tax) per room covers enhanced high-speed internet access, local telephone calls, discounted golf fees and preferred tee times, beach chair service, Resort shuttle services (Kapalua Resort only), bocce ball, basketball, tennis, fitness classes cultural history tours, arts and crafts, resort charging privileges at select shops and restaurants, and in-room coffee and bottled water. Resort Fee is subject to change without notice.

A full prepayment of the room will be charged 72-hours after reservation is confirmed. Cancelation is permitted 60 days prior to arrival, non-refundable within 60 days.

For more information or reservations at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, please call (800) 262-8440, the hotel directly at (808) 669-6200 or visit The Ritz-Carlton Web site at .

The AAA Five-Diamond Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua showcases a stunning, destination resort offering 463 guestrooms, including 107 residential suites, boasting warm-hued wood floors, rich travertine bathrooms, flat-screen LCD televisions and Hawaiian-inspired artwork. The Ritz-Carlton Spa®, Kapalua beckons with treatment rooms framed by private garden showers, volcanic stone grottos, steam, sauna and whirlpool therapies, outdoor couple's hale (cabanas) and a fitness center and movement studio with spectacular ocean views. Jean-Michel Cousteau's Ambassadors of the Environment program offers all interest levels an array of outdoor activities from land to sea, led by trained naturalists. The breathtaking island resort also features six dining experiences, enhanced indoor/outdoor meeting space, an inviting children's pool and luxury cabanas. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua is nestled on 54 acres and enveloped by the 22,000 acre Kapalua Resort, renowned for two championship golf courses, award-winning restaurants and the site of an historic pineapple plantation.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., currently operates more than 90 hotels in over 30 countries and territories. More than 40 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at , for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR).

Image Available:

Contact:



Deanna Miller

Communications Manager





The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua

1 Ritz-Carlton Drive

Kapalua, HI 96761

+1 (808) 668-6200





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3066181



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/11/2016 - 17:59

Language: English

News-ID 499892

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, Maui

Stadt: MAUI, HI





Number of hits: 3



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease