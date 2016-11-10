Statement by Minister Joly on Yom Kippur

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- Today at sundown marks the beginning of Yom Kippur-the Day of Atonement-the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.

The culmination of the Ten Days of Awe, Yom Kippur is a time of repentance, reconciliation and making amends in order to begin the new year with a clean slate. Across Canada and throughout the world, it is observed through fasting and prayer.

As Jewish Canadians gather today, filling synagogues across the country, I invite all of us to take stock of our actions and to seek peace and reconciliation.

As Minister of Canadian Heritage, I extend my warmest wishes to the Jewish community on this sacred day.

Gmar Chatima Tova.

