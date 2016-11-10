Statement by Minister Joly on Yom Kippur

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- Today at sundown marks the beginning of Yom Kippur-the Day of Atonement-the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.
The culmination of the Ten Days of Awe, Yom Kippur is a time of repentance, reconciliation and making amends in order to begin the new year with a clean slate. Across Canada and throughout the world, it is observed through fasting and prayer.
As Jewish Canadians gather today, filling synagogues across the country, I invite all of us to take stock of our actions and to seek peace and reconciliation.
As Minister of Canadian Heritage, I extend my warmest wishes to the Jewish community on this sacred day.
Gmar Chatima Tova.
Stay Connected
Follow us on , , , and .
Contacts:
Pierre-Olivier Herbert
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
819-997-7788
More information:
http://www.pch.gc.ca
Date: 10/11/2016 - 19:30
Language: English
News-ID 499897
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Department of Canadian Heritage
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO
Number of hits: 44
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.859
|Registriert Heute:
|20
|Registriert Gestern:
|24
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|197
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.