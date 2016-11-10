       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government & Administration


Statement by Minister Joly on Yom Kippur

ID: 499897
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- Today at sundown marks the beginning of Yom Kippur-the Day of Atonement-the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.

The culmination of the Ten Days of Awe, Yom Kippur is a time of repentance, reconciliation and making amends in order to begin the new year with a clean slate. Across Canada and throughout the world, it is observed through fasting and prayer.

As Jewish Canadians gather today, filling synagogues across the country, I invite all of us to take stock of our actions and to seek peace and reconciliation.

As Minister of Canadian Heritage, I extend my warmest wishes to the Jewish community on this sacred day.

Gmar Chatima Tova.

Stay Connected

Follow us on , , , and .

Contacts:
Pierre-Olivier Herbert
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
819-997-7788



More information:
http://www.pch.gc.ca



Keywords (optional):

department-of-canadian-heritage,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/11/2016 - 19:30
Language: English
News-ID 499897
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Department of Canadian Heritage
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 44

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Government & Administration




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.859
Registriert Heute: 20
Registriert Gestern: 24
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 197


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z