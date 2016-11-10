Saia to Announce Third Quarter 2016 Results on October 26, 2016

(firmenpresse) - JOHNS CREEK, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA), a leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier, truckload brokerage and value-added logistics company announced that it will release its quarterly financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26, 2016. Saia management will host a conference call to discuss the results later that morning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call, please dial 1-800-499-4035 or 416-204-9269 referencing conference ID #3198861. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call. This call will be webcast live via the company website at . A replay of the call will be offered two hours after the completion of the call through December 21 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay will be available by dialing 1-888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 148 terminals in 34 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at .

CONTACT:

Saia, Inc.

Melanie Baker

770.232.4088





More information:

http://www.saiacorp.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/11/2016 - 20:00

Language: English

News-ID 499899

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Saia, Inc.

Stadt: JOHNS CREEK, GA





Number of hits: 29



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease