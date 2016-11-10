       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Media Advisory: Minister Duncan to Announce Infrastructure Funding at Southern Alberta Institute of Technology

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will be at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology to announce infrastructure funding for the institution. Minister Duncan will also highlight the benefits of the Government of Canada's Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund.

Contacts:
Veronique Perron
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Science
343-291-2600

Media Relations
Innovation, Science and
Economic Development Canada
343-291-1777



