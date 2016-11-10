       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Greatbanks Resources Announces Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture Exchange Tier 2

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- Greatbanks Resources Ltd. ("Greatbanks" or the "Company") (NEX: GTB.H) is pleased to announce that further to the Company's press releases dated March 22, 2016 and August 25, 2016, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has granted final approval regarding the reactivation of Greatbanks from the NEX board of the TSXV to Tier 2 of the TSXV. Effective October 12, 2016 trading in the Company's common shares will take place on the TSXV under the trading symbol "GTB".

About Greatbanks Resources Ltd.

Greatbanks Resources Ltd. is a Toronto, Canada based mineral exploration company focused on identifying producing assets and near term production opportunities.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Andrew Male, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contacts:
Andrew Male
President and Chief Executive Officer
604-561-084



Firma: Greatbanks Resources Ltd.
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


