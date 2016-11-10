Transfer Online, Inc., a Stock Transfer Agency and Technology Firm, Begins to Offer Dividend Reinvestment Program to Issuers

(firmenpresse) - PORTLAND, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- Transfer Online, Inc., a leading stock transfer agency and technology firm, announced today that they have expanded their service offerings and are now able to process Dividend Reinvestments for both public and private companies. The Dividend Reinvestment Program (DRIP) will give Issuers the ability to offer their investors the option to reinvest cash dividends by purchasing additional or fractional shares on the dividend payment date.

"As our customer base continues to grow, it's become increasingly important for us to continue to provide additional services and at exceptional pricing. Our customers depend on us for that," said Lori Livingston, Transfer Online, Inc. President & CEO. "The DRIP program was developed in house by our team of technology professionals. The program is flexible, customizable and secure. Holdings statements are generated on demand and custom reporting is also available."

Transfer Online, Inc. is an SEC-Registered transfer agent created to manage corporate securities and record keeping needs in a unique way. Transfer Online, Inc. is an online stock transfer agent, financial services provider and consulting firm, with expertise in traditional services and new technologies. In addition to the traditional transfer agent functions, Transfer Online, Inc. excels in developing automated solutions for private placement offerings, escrow services and stock trading boards. For more information on Transfer Online, Inc. visit or call 503-227-2950. Transfer Online, Inc. is the parent company to three wholly-owned subsidiaries:

Stock Offering Solutions, LLC (), a registered crowdfunding portal with end to end functionality which includes escrow through the issuance of shares, all automated;

Jagalee, LLC (), a technology firm focused on providing software solutions to a wide array of clients in various fields which include FinTech, Health Care, Retail, Sports and App Development;

Transfer Online Solo, LLC (), a SaaS platform that allows companies to act as their own Transfer Agent and Registrar. The platform is used by transfer agents and companies alike.

