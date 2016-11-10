Media Advisory: Minister Lebouthillier to Announce Support for College Research in Gaspe Region
ID: 499924
(firmenpresse) - GASPE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, will highlight support for two research projects at a local cegep.
Minister Lebouthillier will be available for questions from the media following the announcement.
