       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government & Administration


Media Advisory: Minister Lebouthillier to Announce Support for College Research in Gaspe Region

ID: 499924
recent pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - GASPE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, will highlight support for two research projects at a local cegep.

Minister Lebouthillier will be available for questions from the media following the announcement.

Contacts:
Veronique Perron
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Science
343-291-2600

Media Relations
Innovation, Science and
Economic Development Canada
343-291-1777



More information:
http://https://www.ic.gc.ca/



Keywords (optional):

innovation, science-and-economic-development-canada,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/11/2016 - 22:18
Language: English
News-ID 499924
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
Stadt: GASPE, QUEBEC


Number of hits: 4

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Government & Administration




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.860
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 21
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 178


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z