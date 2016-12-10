TriBeluga Celebrates Three Years of Success at Bringing Startups to China

Hosts Glamorous Celebration at Exclusive Chinese Resort on Oct. 16

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- , the incubator connecting global startups with China, will host a celebration of success at the Grand Hyatt Sanya on China's Hainan Island on October 16.

The event, dubbed The Third Wave, will showcase the incubator's accomplishments over the past three years, while providing insight into its future plans. Attending will be Tribeluga team members based in Silicon Valley, China and around the world, along with respected journalists, current Tribeluga portfolio companies, mentors, business leaders and dignitaries.

"In just three years, TriBeluga has developed a global, cross-border platform to help high-growth technology companies enter the Chinese market," said Lili Luo, President and Creator of TriBeluga. "We're proud to be sharing our partnerships at every level of the Chinese business ecosystem with promising companies."

According to Patrick Burt, Mayor of Palo Alto, "The business cultures of Silicon Valley and ZGC, the Chinese Silicon Valley, each have their distinct practices, styles and successes. Tribeluga's understanding of both cultures bridges these differences to provide high value for U.S./Chinese collaboration."

TriBeluga portfolio companies benefit from the expertise of global mentors who have successfully brought companies into China, or run large operations in the country. TriBeluga also provides funding and a range of other exclusive resources including marketing, branding and business development support for the Chinese market.

Operating primarily in the healthcare, environmental and educational sectors, TriBeluga partners with their portfolio companies to establish joint ventures and secure exclusive distribution and manufacturing rights in China. Their recruitment primarily focuses on identifying companies developing disruptive technologies, with the potential for large-scale economic and social impact.

One such company is Vtouch, which has developed gesture recognition technology, with applications in IoT and numerous other sectors. Thanks in part to support from Tribeluga they have brokered deals with seven companies and are on the cusp of major success in the Chinese market.

At the event Tribeluga will also announce the opening of a new branch office in Chengdu, marking a huge step forward in their capacity to support partner companies on the ground in China. The facility will also feature exhibition space where Chinese partners can experience for themselves the groundbreaking technologies developed by their portfolio.

"At Tribeluga we believe that doing good and doing well are not mutually exclusive and we will continue to partner with high potential technology companies that are developing the most sustainable, high-impact technologies that promise positive change for society." - Lili Luo, President and Creator

Company Logo

For media enquiries, please contact:



Angel Chow

Bv&Bv

+852 3119 3300

PressRelease by

TriBeluga

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/12/2016 - 00:30

Language: English

News-ID 499929

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: TriBeluga

Stadt: HONG KONG, CHINA





Number of hits: 84



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease