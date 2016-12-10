Nexusguard and Clearmanage Join Forces to Protect Enterprise Organizations in Singapore

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- , a global leader in Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) mitigation, today announced it has teamed up with , a regional cloud computing services provider, to defend Singapore enterprises against DDoS attacks. Through the partnership, Clearmanage will now offer Nexusguard's award-winning, anti-DDoS solutions to organizations requiring robust reliability, availability, and scalability across their IT infrastructure. The company's customers will be able to leverage the three key components of Nexusguard's comprehensive cybersecurity platform -- Application Protection, Origin Protection, and DNS Protection -- to prevent downtime, protect critical applications, and ensure availability for domain resolution.

"We are delighted to join forces with one of the region's most progressive cloud service providers to deliver unparalleled security capabilities to its customers," said Zena Cheng, Nexusguard's VP of Sales, Asia Pacific. "Our partnership with Clearmanage will give organizations access to high-performance solutions designed to deliver maximum security and peace of mind."

"Because of its role as a major commercial hub, Singapore has become a prime target for cybercriminals. Through our collaboration with Nexusguard, we're taking a holistic and preventive approach to reinforce the reputation of Singapore as a safe and vibrant place to do business," said Andy Ng, General Manager of Clearmanage. "More than ever, we are committed to strengthening our security capabilities to protect organizations against sophisticated and evolving cyber threats," he concluded.

As noted in , DDoS attacks continue to grow in both size and sophistication in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, making DDoS a major cybersecurity risk for businesses of all sizes, across all verticals. The partnership between Nexusguard and Clearmanage will minimize the risks significantly.

Nexusguard and Clearmanage will exhibit their anti-DDoS solutions at booth O27 at Cloud Expo Asia, which will be held on 12-13 October 2016 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre of Singapore.

Founded in 2008, Nexusguard is a global leader in fighting malicious Internet attacks. Nexusguard protects clients against a multitude of threats, including Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, to ensure uninterrupted Internet service. Nexusguard provides comprehensive, highly customized solutions for customers of all sizes, across a range of industries, and also enables turnkey anti-DDoS solutions for service providers. Nexusguard delivers on its promise to maximize peace of mind by minimizing threats and maximizing uptime. Headquartered in San Francisco, Nexusguard's network of security experts extends globally. Visit for more information.

Clearmanage is a cloud computing services provider with headquarters in Singapore and offices in Asia and the Middle East. The company has more than eight years of specialized experience in providing cloud services, cloud infrastructure and hosting, and advanced security solutions and services. Clearmanage works with its strategic reseller partners to provide secure IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS to governments, large enterprises, and SMBs. As one of the first service providers to be certified for SS 584 MTCS Level 3 -- the highest level -- Clearmanage is ideally suited to handle highly sensitive information and confidential business data.

