Singapore Top Marine Ladder Supplier Set To Thrive Oversea

Sea Contractor, a reputable fabricator and manufacturer of hardwood and pilot ladders for marine use has recently expanded its offers to international customers as the companies tries to pursue its vision of becoming a global leader. The company has recently received the Marine Equipment directive certification, also known as the MED. The award was received on the May 13th 2016 and it pertained to the Embarkation Ladder up to 60m product. The company has managed to create the best, highest quality and MED certified embarkation ladder that can sustain a lot of pressure and damage even within the harsh sea conditions.



Sea Contractor has more than 45 years of experience and during that time it has managed to win multiple awards which include the Tias Award for 2014 and 2015 as well as the Successful Entrepreneur Award for 2010 and 2011.



All work performed by the company is created in complete accordance with the ISO/ OHSAS/ SOLAS/ JIS Compliance International Standards. This helps the company maintain a sense of quality and professionalism as it tries to become a global icon the marine industry.



Even if the industry is going through a tough time at this moment, Sea Contractor has managed to continually evolve and add in new services and products that helped its customers reach their true potential. Thats what managed to bring in front great new business opportunities as the company has started to expand in new locations all over the globe.



One of the major advantages of Sea Contractor is that it resides in Singapore which offers a stellar geographical location for such a business. On top of that, the company has also managed to harness the great business policy of Singapore in order to generate more customers all over the globe. Sea Contractor has clients in various locations like Canada, Australia, America, China, SE Asia and Middle East among many others.



Sea Contractor is one of the few companies that has integrated technology within the production process. As a result, all operations were streamlined and the manufacturing time was significantly reduced. The quality was also improved, something that offered Sea Contractor an edge in front of its competition.





Aside from the high quality products, Sea Contractor also has certifications for all of its products. These include the blue box anchoring pad with ABSG certificate, cargo net with load test certificate, aluminum gangway wharf ladder with ABSG certificate, yellow hull magnet with ABSG certificate, embarkation ladder and pilot ladder with Med certification. All of these add up to show the professionalism and quality offered by Sea Contractor and its products.



The company also offers professional wood and timber sheets for sale, as well as a variety of marine nets. The latter include scramble nets and gangway safety nets designed to improve the safety of all customized solutions.



Sea Contractor manages to increase the safety of all marine operations and the company is also a supplier for the Singapore sports council and navy armed force. With the new set of products, the company plans to expand its reach and increase its product range, all while offering its clients professional solutions to their day to day problems.



Contact:

Chris

Company: Sea Contractor

Tel: (65) 6283 - 6363

Address: 40 Gul Crescent, Singapore 629540

Email: enquiry(at)seacontractor.com

Website: http://www.seacontractor.com/





http://www.seacontractor.com



