Lets Find Out the Bright Spots of Fosjoas K3 Sitting Posture Electric Scooter

Fosjoas K3 sitting-posture electric scooter has gained great reputation and big consumer base since it came into being.

(firmenpresse) - K3 sitting-posture electric scooter is one of the most successful works of Fosjoas. Its consumer base is enlarging with each passing day and its reputation is better and batter. What has it done? In fact, it has done nothing. All achievements of Fosjoas K3 sitting-posture electric scooter benefit from its bright spots. Then, the following is going to introduce those bright spots one after another.



The soft leather saddle comes very first, which paves the way for comfortable and stable riding experience of Fosjoas K3 saddle-equipped electric scooter. People can sit on the saddle and incline forward a little bit. Then, it will move forward automatically. Other controls, like slowing down and changing direction, also can be realized by adjusting body state. The sitting-posture riding mode makes long-distance travel be possible, because people wont feel fatigued even if it is long-time riding.



The electronic brake system is one of great technological breakthroughs. Then, braking is achieved by electric control instead of traditional mechanical drive, which makes the braking quick, accurate and safe. When emergency happens, riders can press the brake button beside the handlebar immediately. Fosjoas K3 self-balancing scooter just needs 0.5s response time and achieves 50cm stopping distance at most.



Original hydraulic suspension aims at stable and smooth riding experience for Fosjoas K3 two-wheeled electric scooter. On bumpy roads, such a system will start to work and absorb the bumps. Therefore, riders feel very comfortable even if they are riding on bumpy road. Steering sensor system is another bright spot. On the one hand, the iridescent light really makes you full of personality. On the other hand, the light will tell the back passersby the signal of changing direction. Thus, it gives riders a safe night riding. The large LED display screen gives riders excellent visual experience and also offers overall information about the scooter condition.





