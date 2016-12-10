Fosjoas U1 Mini Electric Scooter Enriches Retired Life of My Grandma

Fosjoas U1 mini electric scooter has very small but very cute appearance. The adjustable saddle makes riding relaxing and comfortable.

(firmenpresse) - The retired life of many people is quite dull. Take my grandma for example. She often stays home read newspaper or watch TV. Or she expects that my parents and I go to her house and have dinner with her. Recently, it seems as if she doesnt need us any more. Everyday, she has many things to do except for reading newspaper or watching TV. All of that is because of Fosjoas U1 mini electric scooter, which is gift from my parents.



The small figure and cute appearance of Fosjoas U1 mini self-balancing scooter attract many people, including my grandma. Although it is very small, it still adopts two-wheeled design. Two 10-inch tyres offer endless power. At the same time, the unique design of exposed tyres make it have much more extraordinary adaptability in outdoor environment. The adjustable saddle is the bright spot. My grandma can stand or sit to ride it. The saddle always can be adjusted to the comfortable position in accordance with her height.



What Fosjoas U1 saddle-equipped electric scooter can do for my grandma? In the early morning, she rides it to the near supermarket and buys fresh foods for a day. After that, she will cook delicious food for herself. By the way, she is good at cooking foods. After supper, it is time for my grandma to walk her lovely dog. The speed of Fosjoas U1 electric scooter is always under control of my grandma and the maximum speed wont surpass 17km/h. Of course, the speed of walking dog is about 5km/h. My grandma is very happy, and it is the same with her dog. In fact, riding Fosjoas U1 electric scooter is good for her health. The speed and steering are controlled by body inclination, which asks for the strength of waist and back. Retired life becomes wonderful and physical fitness is much better.



