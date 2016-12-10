       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
One month to go  Event Technology Awards 2016

There is just one month to go until the winners of the Event Technology Awards (ETAs) 2016 are announced.

There is just one month to go until the winners of the Event Technology Awards (ETAs) 2016 are announced. The glitzy ceremony will take place at the stunning pop-up venue Supernova in Londons Victoria Embankment Gardens on Wednesday 9th November.

This years list of amazing finalists features all sectors of the event industry and includes the use of technology at many of the worlds largest conferences, meetings, exhibitions and festivals alongside a number of high-profile brand activations.

Adam Parry, co-founder and commercial director of the ETAs comments: One look at the shortlist for this years Event Technology Awards 2016 proves that the use of event technology is growing exponentially. Were really looking forward to the event itself now, it is always a great evening offering plenty of opportunities for networking and we expect to attract 500 attendees this time round,.

The event will also see the industrys Favourite Event Technology Supplier crowned. This prestigious award has been voted for by over 2,000 event professionals.

There are a limited number of tickets available and prices include a drinks reception, sumptuous three-course meal, complimentary beer, wine and soft drinks, and a fantastic evening of entertainment and celebration.

For more information or to book your tickets visit www.eventtechnologyawards.co.uk or email hello(at)eventtechnologyawards.co.uk

Event Tech Live [CROSSHEAD]

Preceding the awards is Event Tech Live - Europes only show dedicated to event technology. Taking place at the Old Truman Brewery in London, the show will play host to over 100 sessions, 80 exhibitors and over 1,000 attendees. Its free to attend and a must-visit for event professionals, you can register here

