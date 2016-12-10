HP Inc. Innovates Its Premium Consumer Portfolio for Holiday

Latest Convertible, Laptop and All-in-One Raise the Bar in Design, Quality and Performance

PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ)

Bolsters premium PC portfolio with focus on design, quality and performance.

Thin and light laptops with longer battery life exude quality materials and features.

Stunning all-in-one and display deliver cinematic experiences in the home.

HP Inc. today unveiled its latest generation premium consumer PC line-up for the 2016 holidays. The next generation portfolio features a thinner and lighter convertible with better battery life for portability and a beautifully designed all-in-one to bring amazing sound experiences into the home.

The premium portfolio is built to address customers' need for devices that inspire and excite. Whether for within the home or on the go, the HP Premium products have become the gold standard for what customers expect from their computing experience. New products debuting today include:

, the second generation of HP's revolutionary x360 convertible now features a near zero border display in a design that is 13 percent thinner and 11 percent lighter.

offers a sophisticated design offering up to 14 hours of battery life(1), four more than the previous model.

combines computing power with media experiences that features a near borderless Technicolor Color Certified HD display that floats over an integrated four speaker sound bar tuned by Bang & Olufsen.

a feature-rich 4K IPS display(2) with a micro-edge bezel design for dual display set-ups.

"Premium customers have high expectations around device performance and quality for consuming media and productivity whether at home, work or on the go," said Kevin Frost, vice president and general manager, consumer personal systems, HP Inc. "We are strengthening our leadership in premium with our redesigned PC portfolio to deliver big power in thin and light designs to be even more portable and revolutionize our all-in-one to bring amazing sound into the home."

HP has taken its most successful premium laptop PC and made it even better. The Spectre x360 now achieves 25 percent more hours of battery life with up to 15 hours.(1) This was accomplished by optimizing the PC for the latest 7th Generation Intel® Core processors and fitting a larger 57.8W battery in the thinner design. The new micro-edge display bezel design reduces the overall footprint by eliminating almost 10mm from each side of the screen to provide a beautiful viewing experience for improved portability. With a new hinge design, it is 13.8mm thin, over 2mm thinner than the previous generation and is lighter at 2.85lbs(3) compared to 3.2lbs. The PC now includes four speakers instead of two to deliver crisp audio. Thanks to tuning by Bang & Olufsen plus HP Audio Boost, the two forward facing speakers in addition to two on the bottom provide superb sound in every mode.

The new Spectre x360 features great connectivity with two USB-Type C ports with Thunderbolt 3 support and a USB-Type A 3.0 port allowing users to connect the latest peripherals both today and tomorrow. The bright display boasts a 13.3-inch diagonal FHD IPS(4) panel that delivers great viewing experiences. The Natural Silver color with polished accents on the hinges creates the sleek profile customers crave.

Other features include:

The new dual fan design optimizes thermals to ensure the device runs cool during demanding activities

7th Generation Intel® Core i5 or i7 processors(5)

Options with up to a 1TB PCIe SSD(6) for fast performance and plenty of space to store high resolution videos and photos

HP TrueVision FHD Webcam with 12% wider field of view, great for web chats.

A FHD IR camera supports Windows Hello(7) Facial Log-In for secure, easy log in without typing a password.

HP Fast Charge to recharge the batteries to 90 percent capacity in just 90 minutes(8)

Designed for the customer who wants premium laptop at an affordable price, the HP ENVY combines beauty and power with refined metal materials and slim lines offered in Natural Silver. The new 13.3" diagonal HP ENVY laptop packs four more hours of battery life up to 14 hours(1) compared to last year's model. At only 14mm and 3.15lbs(3), the new HP ENVY is slightly thicker and heavier than the previous generation, but now boasts a larger battery and the latest generation Intel® Core processors for big power on the go.

An elevated hinge design provides a more comfortable typing experience coupled with a backlit keyboard for working in low light and an extra-wide glass touchpad for less resistance. The optional edge-to-edge flush glass display offers vivid visuals for movies and games with a QHD+(9) and UHD(2) panels. Customers can also choose a FHD(4) panel or add touch with the QHD+(9) display option. Dual firing speakers, with audio expertly tuned by Bang & Olufsen plus HP Audio Boost Technology offer amazing sound to amplify movies and music.

Other features include:

Two USB 3.0 ports, including one dedicated to sleep and charge, and one USB Type-C port

7th Generation Intel® Core i5 and i7 processors(5)

Up to a 1TB SSD(6) PCIe provides fast response times when opening or moving large files

Up to 16GB RAM

HP Fast Charge up to 90 percent in 90 minutes(8)

The HP ENVY AIO 27 offers a simple yet sophisticated design that makes it look great in any room in the house. By moving the computing power into the base, the two volume design reduces the display thickness by 44 percent for a 15mm thin, beautiful 27-inch diagonal QHD(9) display. The base includes an innovative sound bar with four speakers expertly tuned by Bang & Olufsen to provide theatre-like sound quality and an audio dial that allows for easy touch control. The 3.6 million pixel screen resolution with Technicolor Color Certification helps ensure high accuracy colors when watching videos or creating and editing content. This is HP's first all-in-one display to feature low blue light mode for improved eye comfort and a better night's sleep. To safeguard privacy, the ENVY AIO 27 offers a HP Privacy Camera with IR support and a microphone that is hidden when not in use.

Other features include:

Powerful processing options available, including 6th Generation Intel® Core i5 and i7 quad-core desktop(5)

Optional discrete NVIDIA GTX 950M graphics card with 4GB GDDR5 video for blazing fast 3D gaming performance

Hybrid storage options include up to a 256GB SSD(6) and 2TB HDD(6) to give customers faster performance and plenty of storage for digital media collections

USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 3 support

HDMI-out to connect to a second monitor or to project to a TV

HDMI-in port for connecting a laptop to take advantage of the ENYV AIO 27's beautiful display

The HP ENVY 27 Display leverages a contemporary design featuring a thin aluminum stand that enhances the floating display experience of the 27-inch diagonal 4K IPS(2) panel with a micro-edge bezel. AMD FreeSync(10) support reduces the image tears and stutters. Its sRGB color accuracy exceeds 99 percent, making sure today's 4K content look breathtaking. The versatile connectivity includes Display Port, HDMI and USB-C, which can also charge your PC or mobile device with up to 60 watts of power.

The HP Spectre x360 is expected to be available October 12, 2016. HP.com and BesBuy.com starting price at $1,049.99.

The HP ENVY Laptop is expected to be available on HP.com and select retailers on October 26, 2016 starting at $849.99.

The HP ENVY All-In-One 27 is expected to be available on HP.com and select retailers in October 2016 starting at $1,299.99.

The HP ENVY 27 Display is expected to be available on HP.com and select retailers on December 4, 2016 starting at $499.99.

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our portfolio of printers, PCs, mobile devices, solutions, and services, we engineer experiences that amaze.

(1) Windows 10/ MM14 battery life will vary depending on various factors including product model, configuration, loaded applications, features, use, wireless functionality, and power management settings. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage. See for additional details.



(2) 4K Ultra High-definition (HD) content required to view 4K Ultra HD images.

(3) Weight will vary by configuration.

(4) Full high-definition (FHD) content required to view FHD images.

(5) Multi-core is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Intel's numbering is not a measurement of higher performance.

(6) For storage drives, GB = 1 billion bytes. TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual formatted capacity is less. Up to 35GB of hard drive is reserved for system recovery software.

(7) Some features including Windows Hello require more advanced hardware. See and . Pre-release product shown, subject to change. Apps sold separately.

(8) Recharges your battery up to 90% within 90 minutes when the system is off (using "shut down" command). Recommended for use with the HP adapter provided with the notebook, not recommended with a smaller capacity battery charger. After charging has reached 90% capacity, charging speed will return to normal speed. Available on select models.

(9) Quad High-definition (QHD) content required to view QHD images.

(10) FreeSync is an AMD technology is enabled on FHD displays and is designed to eliminate stuttering and/or tearing in games and videos by locking a display's refresh rate to the framerate of the graphics card. Monitor, AMD Radeon Graphics and/or AMD A-Series APU compliant with DisplayPort Adaptive-Sync required. AMD Catalyst 15.2 Beta (or newer) required. Adaptive refresh rates vary by display.

(11) Estimated U.S. street prices. Actual prices may vary.

Intel and Intel Core are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

USB Type-C and USB-C are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.

NVIDIA, GeForce, Surround, and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

DisplayPort and the DisplayPort logo are trademarks owned by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA®) in the United States and other countries.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of HP Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries ("HP") may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions.

All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to any projections of net revenue, margins, expenses, effective tax rates, net earnings, net earnings per share, cash flows, benefit plan funding, deferred tax assets, share repurchases, currency exchange rates or other financial items; any projections of the amount, timing or impact of cost savings or restructuring and other charges; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations, including the execution of restructuring plans and any resulting cost savings, revenue or profitability improvements; any statements concerning the expected development, performance, market share or competitive performance relating to products or services; any statements regarding current or future macroeconomic trends or events and the impact of those trends and events on HP and its financial performance; any statements regarding pending investigations, claims or disputes; any statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the need to address the many challenges facing HP's businesses; the competitive pressures faced by HP's businesses; risks associated with executing HP's strategy; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical trends and events; the need to manage third-party suppliers and the distribution of HP's products and the delivery of HP's services effectively; the protection of HP's intellectual property assets, including intellectual property licensed from third parties; risks associated with HP's international operations; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; the execution and performance of contracts by HP and its suppliers, customers, clients and partners; the hiring and retention of key employees; integration and other risks associated with business combination and investment transactions; the results of the restructuring plans, including estimates and assumptions related to the cost (including any possible disruption of HP's business) and the anticipated benefits of the restructuring plans; the resolution of pending investigations, claims and disputes; and other risks that are described in HP's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2015, HP's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended January 31, 2016, April 30, 2016 and July 31, 2016, and HP's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. HP assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. HP's Investor Relations website at contains a significant amount of information about HP, including financial and other information for investors. HP encourages investors to visit its website from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.

© 2016 HP Inc. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP Inc. products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP Inc. shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

