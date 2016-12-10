Fosjoas K3 Sitting Posture Electric Scooter and Fosjoas V9 Two Wheeled Electric Scooter Are Choices of High End People

Free and high-efficiency travel is pursuit of many high-end people, like business elites in this city. Expensive car can manifest their social statuses and economic strength

(firmenpresse) - In big city, there is such a group that is made up of social elites. However, no matter how successful they are in their own field, they still need a convenient and high-efficiency commuting transport. After all, time for them is money. Although many of them choose expensive car that can embody their social states and economic strength, they may be stuck in traffic jam, especially in rush hours. Therefore, what they need is a type of high-end and portable transport. More importantly, it can avoid congested traffic and save commute time. Here are two advices: Fosjoas K3 sitting-posture electric scooter and Fosjoas V9 two-wheeled electric scooter.



Fosjoas K3 electric scooter is equipped with a leather and soft saddle, which ensures very comfortable riding experience. The hydraulic suspension system under saddle is used to absorb the bumps on road and thus riding becomes quite smooth. The adopted electronic brake system offers a quick, accurate and safe brake. The brake button beside the handlebar can be pressed when emergency happens. Then, Fosjoas K3 electric scooter will brake with 50cm stopping distance at most. Compared with private car, Fosjoas K3 electric scooter is so small and it can pass through traffic jam easily. Besides, it just needs one-square-meter to park. Every part of Fosjoas K3 scooter is made from high-quality material.



Fosjoas V9 two-wheeled electric scooter has a Lamborghini face, which attracts many social elites. Although it adopts standing-posture riding mode, the two-wheeled design still makes riding stable and comfortable. The lighter and tougher magnesium alloy frame makes Fosjoas V9 two-wheeled electric scooter very strong. At the same time, the equipped closed stereo with high-quality music experience and elites can listen to loved songs during journey. Stand on it and slightly lean forward. Successful people can go anywhere without interruption.



